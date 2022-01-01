Grilled chicken in Murfreesboro
Murfreesboro restaurants that serve grilled chicken
More about Just Love Coffee
Just Love Coffee
1440 Medical Center Pkwy Suite A, Murfreesboro
|Grilled Chicken Wrap
|$8.50
Grilled chicken breast, bacon,
pepper jack cheese, spinach, tomato,
flour tortilla, chips, pickle spear and
your choice of dipping sauce.
More about Two J's Grille
PIZZA • SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS
Two J's Grille
3242 memorial blvd, Murfreesboro
|House Salad W/ Grilled Chicken
|$7.99
More about Just Love Coffee
Just Love Coffee
129 MTCS Drive, Murfreesboro
|Grilled Chicken Wrap
|$8.50
Grilled chicken breast, bacon,
pepper jack cheese, spinach, tomato,
flour tortilla, chips, pickle spear and
your choice of dipping sauce.
More about El Toro Mexican Restaurant
El Toro Mexican Restaurant
1006 Memorial Blvd, Murfreesboro
|El Torito - Grilled Chicken
|$8.99
|Grilled Chicken Fajita Nachos
|$11.99
More about Munch
SALADS • CHICKEN
Munch
810 Medical Center Pkwy, Murfreesboro
|Custom Grilled Chicken Breast
|$11.99
All-natural chicken breast, lightly seasoned and grilled to perfection. 2 sides, 1 base, and 5oz of protein are included with your meal.
Estimated Macros of Chicken
Cal: 210 | Carb: 0g | Fat: 5g | Protein: 31g
More about Sauce
PIZZA
Sauce
2858 S Church St, Murfreesboro
|grilled chicken
|$3.00
|Grilled Chicken
|$9.50
romaine, red cabbage, mozzarella, grape tomatoes, orange slice, apple wedges, pepperoncini, marinated chicken
More about Cinco de Mayo - Murfreesboro
Cinco de Mayo - Murfreesboro
4183 frankiln road, ste 9B, Murfreesboro
|(9) Grilled Chicken Quesadilla
|$6.50
|(24) Grilled Chicken Fajita Burrito
|$11.75
|(34)Grilled Chicken Chimichanga
|$10.99
More about Just Love Coffee
Just Love Coffee
2863 Old Fort Pkwy Ste F, Murfreesboro
|Grilled Chicken Wrap
|$8.50
Grilled chicken breast, bacon,
pepper jack cheese, spinach, tomato,
flour tortilla, chips, pickle spear and
your choice of dipping sauce.