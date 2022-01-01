Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Grilled chicken in Murfreesboro

Murfreesboro restaurants
Murfreesboro restaurants that serve grilled chicken

Just Love Coffee

1440 Medical Center Pkwy Suite A, Murfreesboro

No reviews yet
Takeout
Grilled Chicken Wrap$8.50
Grilled chicken breast, bacon,
pepper jack cheese, spinach, tomato,
flour tortilla, chips, pickle spear and
your choice of dipping sauce.
More about Just Love Coffee
PIZZA • SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS

Two J's Grille

3242 memorial blvd, Murfreesboro

Avg 4.5 (200 reviews)
Takeout
House Salad W/ Grilled Chicken$7.99
More about Two J's Grille
El Toro Mexican Restaurant

1006 Memorial Blvd, Murfreesboro

No reviews yet
Takeout
El Torito - Grilled Chicken$8.99
Grilled Chicken Fajita Nachos$11.99
More about El Toro Mexican Restaurant
SALADS • CHICKEN

Munch

810 Medical Center Pkwy, Murfreesboro

Avg 4.1 (80 reviews)
Takeout
Custom Grilled Chicken Breast$11.99
All-natural chicken breast, lightly seasoned and grilled to perfection. 2 sides, 1 base, and 5oz of protein are included with your meal.
Estimated Macros of Chicken
Cal: 210 | Carb: 0g | Fat: 5g | Protein: 31g
More about Munch
PIZZA

Sauce

2858 S Church St, Murfreesboro

Avg 4.5 (416 reviews)
Takeout
grilled chicken$3.00
Grilled Chicken$9.50
romaine, red cabbage, mozzarella, grape tomatoes, orange slice, apple wedges, pepperoncini, marinated chicken
More about Sauce
Cinco de Mayo - Murfreesboro

4183 frankiln road, ste 9B, Murfreesboro

No reviews yet
Takeout
(9) Grilled Chicken Quesadilla$6.50
(24) Grilled Chicken Fajita Burrito$11.75
(34)Grilled Chicken Chimichanga$10.99
More about Cinco de Mayo - Murfreesboro
