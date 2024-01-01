Grilled chicken salad in Murfreesboro
Murfreesboro restaurants that serve grilled chicken salad
PIZZA • SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS
Two J's Grille
3242 memorial blvd, Murfreesboro
|House Salad W/ Grilled Chicken
|$8.99
Chop House - Murfreesboro
541 N Thompson Ln, Murfreesboro
|Lunch Grilled Chicken Caesar Salad
|$15.00
large salad with homemade caesar dressing
|Santa Fe Grilled Chicken Salad
|$0.00
Tossed in Santa Fe dressing black beans, peppers, roasted corn, onion, jack, cheddar
|Lunch Grilled Chicken Salad
|$14.00
lunch portion with cucumbers, black olives, red onion, rice noodles, feta cheese;
tossed in our balsamic vinaigrette, topped with a homemade onion ring