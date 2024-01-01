Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Grilled chicken salad in Murfreesboro

Murfreesboro restaurants
Toast

Murfreesboro restaurants that serve grilled chicken salad

Two J's Grille image

PIZZA • SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS

Two J's Grille

3242 memorial blvd, Murfreesboro

Avg 4.5 (200 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
House Salad W/ Grilled Chicken$8.99
More about Two J's Grille
Item pic

 

Chop House - Murfreesboro

541 N Thompson Ln, Murfreesboro

No reviews yet
Takeout
Lunch Grilled Chicken Caesar Salad$15.00
large salad with homemade caesar dressing
Santa Fe Grilled Chicken Salad$0.00
Tossed in Santa Fe dressing black beans, peppers, roasted corn, onion, jack, cheddar
Lunch Grilled Chicken Salad$14.00
lunch portion with cucumbers, black olives, red onion, rice noodles, feta cheese;
tossed in our balsamic vinaigrette, topped with a homemade onion ring
More about Chop House - Murfreesboro
Item pic

 

Toots - West - 4213 Franklin Rd

4213 Franklin Rd, Murfreesboro

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
GRILLED CAJUN CHICKEN SALAD$13.58
Cajun seasoned grilled chicken strips, with cheddar cheese, tomatoes, red onion, red grapes, and egg. Served with your choice of dressing.
More about Toots - West - 4213 Franklin Rd

