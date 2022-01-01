Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Honey chicken in Murfreesboro

Murfreesboro restaurants
Murfreesboro restaurants that serve honey chicken

Honey Crispy Chicken Salad image

PIZZA • SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS

Two J's Grille

3242 memorial blvd, Murfreesboro

Avg 4.5 (200 reviews)
Takeout
Honey Crispy Chicken Salad$14.75
fried chicken tossed in honey mustard | mixed greens | pecans | cucumbers | egg | tomato | choice of dressing | roll
More about Two J's Grille
Honey Chicken Salad image

PIZZA • TACOS • SALADS • SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

The Boulevard Bar & Grille

2154 Middle Tennessee Boulevard, Murfreesboro

Avg 4.3 (1382 reviews)
Takeout
Honey Chicken Salad$13.00
fried chicken tossed in honey mustard | mixed greens | pecans | cucumbers | egg | tomato | choice of dressing | roll
More about The Boulevard Bar & Grille

