Lobsters in Murfreesboro

Murfreesboro restaurants
Murfreesboro restaurants that serve lobsters

Parthenon Grille image

SEAFOOD • GRILL • FRENCH FRIES • STEAKS

Parthenon Grille

1962 S Church St, Murfreesboro

Avg 4 (505 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Lobster Ravioli$25.90
More about Parthenon Grille
Item pic

SUSHI

Rock N Roll Sushi

3053 Medical Center Pkwy, Murfreesboro

Avg 4.4 (193 reviews)
Takeout
Chicken and Lobster$27.25
Served with soup or salad, fried rice, vegetables and yum-yum sauce
Rockin Lobster$16.75
Tails wins. Whole tempura lobster tail drizzled with our signature spicy-sweet-creamy headbanger sauce, savory eel sauce and a sprinkle of sesame seeds.
Shrimp and Lobster$28.30
Served with soup or salad, fried rice, vegetables and yum-yum sauce
More about Rock N Roll Sushi
Two J's Grille image

PIZZA • SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS

Two J's Grille

3242 memorial blvd, Murfreesboro

Avg 4.5 (200 reviews)
Takeout
Lobster Mac & Cheese$15.00
More about Two J's Grille

