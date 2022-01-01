Lobsters in Murfreesboro
Murfreesboro restaurants that serve lobsters
More about Parthenon Grille
SEAFOOD • GRILL • FRENCH FRIES • STEAKS
Parthenon Grille
1962 S Church St, Murfreesboro
|Lobster Ravioli
|$25.90
More about Rock N Roll Sushi
SUSHI
Rock N Roll Sushi
3053 Medical Center Pkwy, Murfreesboro
|Chicken and Lobster
|$27.25
Served with soup or salad, fried rice, vegetables and yum-yum sauce
|Rockin Lobster
|$16.75
Tails wins. Whole tempura lobster tail drizzled with our signature spicy-sweet-creamy headbanger sauce, savory eel sauce and a sprinkle of sesame seeds.
|Shrimp and Lobster
|$28.30
Served with soup or salad, fried rice, vegetables and yum-yum sauce