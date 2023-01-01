Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Pork chops in Murfreesboro

Go
Murfreesboro restaurants
Toast

Murfreesboro restaurants that serve pork chops

Item pic

 

The Fish House - Murfreesboro

1626 Middle Tennessee Blvd, Murfreesboro

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Pork Chop Sandwich$9.50
Our famous fried Pork Chop sandwich, breaded with our signature seasonings. Comes with mustard, onion, and pickles. Toss in any of our homemade sauces for $1.00 more. Add cheese for $1.00.
Pork Chop Plate$14.95
2 pieces of the famous fried Pork Chops with our signature seasoning with a choice of two sides and choice of bread (roll, wheat bread, white bread, or hushpuppies). Toss in any sauce or rub for only $1.00 more. Upgrade to 1 pound for double the goodness!
More about The Fish House - Murfreesboro
Consumer pic

 

FKS Kitchen

2804 South Rutherford Boulevard, Murfreesboro

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Fried Pork Chop$6.49
More about FKS Kitchen

Browse other tasty dishes in Murfreesboro

Pho

Waffles

Caesar Salad

Chicken Fried Steaks

Chipotle Chicken

Sticky Rice

Thai Coffee

Tacos

Map

More near Murfreesboro to explore

Nashville

Avg 4.5 (417 restaurants)

Franklin

Avg 4.4 (42 restaurants)

Brentwood

Avg 4.5 (18 restaurants)

Hendersonville

Avg 3.8 (15 restaurants)

Mount Juliet

No reviews yet

Hermitage

Avg 3.9 (11 restaurants)

Lebanon

Avg 4.4 (9 restaurants)

Spring Hill

Avg 4.6 (8 restaurants)

Antioch

Avg 3.9 (7 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Nashville

Avg 4.5 (417 restaurants)

Cookeville

Avg 4.7 (10 restaurants)

Clarksville

Avg 3.8 (22 restaurants)

Bowling Green

Avg 4.3 (32 restaurants)

Huntsville

Avg 4.5 (81 restaurants)

Chattanooga

Avg 4.5 (92 restaurants)

Jacksonville

Avg 4.5 (132 restaurants)

San Jose

Avg 4.3 (204 restaurants)

New York

Avg 4.3 (1953 restaurants)

Houston

Avg 4.4 (1052 restaurants)

Minneapolis

Avg 4.5 (395 restaurants)

Columbus

Avg 4.4 (384 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston