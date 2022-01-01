Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Sashimi in Murfreesboro

Murfreesboro restaurants that serve sashimi

SUSHI

Rock N Roll Sushi

3053 Medical Center Pkwy, Murfreesboro

Avg 4.4 (193 reviews)
Takeout
Spicy Sashimi Salad$15.54
Three sashimi rockstars—red tuna, salmon, yellowtail—crab stick and cucumber piled on spring mix with sweet chili, ponzu, sriracha, eel sauce and sesame seeds.
More about Rock N Roll Sushi
SALADS • CHICKEN

Munch

810 Medical Center Pkwy, Murfreesboro

Avg 4.1 (80 reviews)
Takeout
Custom Pan Seared Sashimi Grade Norwegian Salmon$16.99
Wild-caught North Atlantic salmon filet, seasoned with lemon pepper. 2 sides and 6 oz of protein are included with your meal.
Macros for Salmon
Cal: 180 | Carbs: 0g | Fat:13g | Protein: 23g
More about Munch

