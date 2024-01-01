Scallops in Murfreesboro
Murfreesboro restaurants that serve scallops
Koji Express - North - 3230 Memorial Boulevard
3230 Memorial Boulevard, Murfreesboro
|Scallops
|$13.99
Sea scallops cooked in our blended teriyaki and savory hibachi sauce. Served with broccoli, sweet carrots, fried rice, Koji sauce
|Steak & Scallops
|$17.09
USDA Choice sirloin steak and sea scallops cooked in our savory hibachi sauce. Served with mushroom, broccoli, sweet carrots, fried rice, Koji sauce
|Shrimp & Scallops
|$17.29
Shrimp and sea scallops cooked in our blended teriyaki and savory hibachi sauce. Served with mushroom, broccoli, sweet carrots, fried rice, Koji sauce
Koji Express - Memorial - 1010 Memorial BLVD
1010 Memorial BLVD, Murfreesboro
|Chicken & Scallops
|$15.89
Grilled chicken tenderloin and sea scallops cooked in our savory hibachi sauce. Served with mushroom, broccoli, sweet carrots, fried rice, Koji sauce
