Scallops in Murfreesboro

Murfreesboro restaurants
Murfreesboro restaurants that serve scallops

Koji Express - North - 3230 Memorial Boulevard

3230 Memorial Boulevard, Murfreesboro

No reviews yet
Scallops$13.99
Sea scallops cooked in our blended teriyaki and savory hibachi sauce. Served with broccoli, sweet carrots, fried rice, Koji sauce
Steak & Scallops$17.09
USDA Choice sirloin steak and sea scallops cooked in our savory hibachi sauce. Served with mushroom, broccoli, sweet carrots, fried rice, Koji sauce
Shrimp & Scallops$17.29
Shrimp and sea scallops cooked in our blended teriyaki and savory hibachi sauce. Served with mushroom, broccoli, sweet carrots, fried rice, Koji sauce
Koji Express - Memorial - 1010 Memorial BLVD

1010 Memorial BLVD, Murfreesboro

Shrimp & Scallops$17.29
Shrimp and sea scallops cooked in our blended teriyaki and savory hibachi sauce. Served with mushroom, broccoli, sweet carrots, fried rice, Koji sauce
Chicken & Scallops$15.89
Grilled chicken tenderloin and sea scallops cooked in our savory hibachi sauce. Served with mushroom, broccoli, sweet carrots, fried rice, Koji sauce
Steak & Scallops$17.09
USDA Choice sirloin steak and sea scallops cooked in our savory hibachi sauce. Served with mushroom, broccoli, sweet carrots, fried rice, Koji sauce
