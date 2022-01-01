Steak fajitas in Murfreesboro
Murfreesboro restaurants that serve steak fajitas
El Toro Mexican Restaurant
1006 Memorial Blvd, Murfreesboro
|Steak Fajitas - For One
|$16.99
|Fajita Burrito - Steak
|$11.99
SALADS • CHICKEN
Munch
810 Medical Center Pkwy, Murfreesboro
|Steak Fajita Bowl
|$14.99
Pan-seared filet tips, seasoned and served over rice topped with peppers, onions, new roasted jalapeño corn. Served with cilantro and a side of ranchero sauce.
Estimated Macros per Bowl
Cal: 650 | Carb: 59 | Fat: 19 | Protein: 39