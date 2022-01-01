Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Tacos in Murfreesboro

Murfreesboro restaurants
Murfreesboro restaurants that serve tacos

PIZZA • SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS

Two J's Grille

3242 memorial blvd, Murfreesboro

Avg 4.5 (200 reviews)
Takeout
Bam Bam Shrimp Tacos$14.75
3 soft shell tacos | lettuce | tomato | bam bam shrimp | salsa | sour cream | side of tortilla chips
Baja Fish Tacos$15.00
3 soft shell tacos | avocado | lettuce | pico de gallo | cheese | spicy ranch | sour cream | salsa | side of tortilla chips
Pulled Pork Tacos$14.50
3 soft shell tacos | pork belly with adobe sauce | lettuce | tomato | cheese | salsa | sour cream | side of tortilla chips
More about Two J's Grille
El Toro Mexican Restaurant

1006 Memorial Blvd, Murfreesboro

No reviews yet
Takeout
Taco Ground Beef- Soft Shell$1.99
Tacos Gobernador De Camaron$13.99
3 warm tortillas are filled with a combination of shrimps, guacamole, onions, tomatoes
Taco Ground Beef- Hard Shell$1.99
More about El Toro Mexican Restaurant
SALADS • CHICKEN

Munch

810 Medical Center Pkwy, Murfreesboro

Avg 4.1 (80 reviews)
Takeout
Impossible Taco Bowl$12.99
IMPOSSIBLE beef over Jasmine rice served with black beans, jalapeno corn, cherry tomatoes, pickled onions, crispy tortilla strips, and salsa verde
Estimated Macros per Bowl
Cal: 538 | Carb: 60g | Fat: 15g | Protien: 30g
4 Turkey Taco Tuesday$29.99
Munchkin Taco Bowl$5.99
2 Air-Fried Breaded All White Meat Chicken tenders served over a bed of Jasmine Rice.
More about Munch
PIZZA • TACOS • SALADS • SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

The Boulevard Bar & Grille

2154 Middle Tennessee Boulevard, Murfreesboro

Avg 4.3 (1382 reviews)
Takeout
Taco Chicken Salad$13.00
blackened chicken | lettuce | avocado | pico | crispy tortilla bowl | spicy ranch | sour cream | salsa
Chicken Tacos$7.00
More about The Boulevard Bar & Grille
Cinco de Mayo - Murfreesboro

4183 frankiln road, ste 9B, Murfreesboro

No reviews yet
Takeout
3-STEAK TACOS USA$11.25
Taco Salad$9.25
1-REG CRUNCHY TACO$2.99
More about Cinco de Mayo - Murfreesboro
Local Taco - Murfreesboro

521 NW Broad, Murfreesboro

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Taco Combo$10.00
4 Taco Combo$14.00
More about Local Taco - Murfreesboro

