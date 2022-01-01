Tacos in Murfreesboro
PIZZA • SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS
Two J's Grille
3242 memorial blvd, Murfreesboro
|Bam Bam Shrimp Tacos
|$14.75
3 soft shell tacos | lettuce | tomato | bam bam shrimp | salsa | sour cream | side of tortilla chips
|Baja Fish Tacos
|$15.00
3 soft shell tacos | avocado | lettuce | pico de gallo | cheese | spicy ranch | sour cream | salsa | side of tortilla chips
|Pulled Pork Tacos
|$14.50
3 soft shell tacos | pork belly with adobe sauce | lettuce | tomato | cheese | salsa | sour cream | side of tortilla chips
El Toro Mexican Restaurant
1006 Memorial Blvd, Murfreesboro
|Taco Ground Beef- Soft Shell
|$1.99
|Tacos Gobernador De Camaron
|$13.99
3 warm tortillas are filled with a combination of shrimps, guacamole, onions, tomatoes
|Taco Ground Beef- Hard Shell
|$1.99
SALADS • CHICKEN
Munch
810 Medical Center Pkwy, Murfreesboro
|Impossible Taco Bowl
|$12.99
IMPOSSIBLE beef over Jasmine rice served with black beans, jalapeno corn, cherry tomatoes, pickled onions, crispy tortilla strips, and salsa verde
Estimated Macros per Bowl
Cal: 538 | Carb: 60g | Fat: 15g | Protien: 30g
|4 Turkey Taco Tuesday
|$29.99
|Munchkin Taco Bowl
|$5.99
2 Air-Fried Breaded All White Meat Chicken tenders served over a bed of Jasmine Rice.
PIZZA • TACOS • SALADS • SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
The Boulevard Bar & Grille
2154 Middle Tennessee Boulevard, Murfreesboro
|Taco Chicken Salad
|$13.00
blackened chicken | lettuce | avocado | pico | crispy tortilla bowl | spicy ranch | sour cream | salsa
|Chicken Tacos
|$7.00
Cinco de Mayo - Murfreesboro
4183 frankiln road, ste 9B, Murfreesboro
|3-STEAK TACOS USA
|$11.25
|Taco Salad
|$9.25
|1-REG CRUNCHY TACO
|$2.99