Tiramisu in Murfreesboro

Murfreesboro restaurants
Murfreesboro restaurants that serve tiramisu

White Chocolate Tiramisu image

 

Just Love Coffee

1440 Medical Center Pkwy Suite A, Murfreesboro

No reviews yet
Takeout
White Chocolate Tiramisu$4.55
Savor the rich flavor combination of white chocolate, cinnamon, toffee nut, and Irish cream. Yeah, you deserve it.
More about Just Love Coffee
Sauce image

PIZZA

Sauce

2858 S Church St, Murfreesboro

Avg 4.5 (416 reviews)
Takeout
Tiramisu$4.25
creamy, cakey, delicate layers of coffee-flavored magic dusted with cocoa
More about Sauce
White Chocolate Tiramisu image

 

Just Love Coffee

2863 Old Fort Pkwy Ste F, Murfreesboro

No reviews yet
White Chocolate Tiramisu$4.55
Savor the rich flavor combination of white chocolate, cinnamon, toffee nut, and Irish cream. Yeah, you deserve it.
More about Just Love Coffee

