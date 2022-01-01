Tiramisu in Murfreesboro
Murfreesboro restaurants that serve tiramisu
More about Just Love Coffee
Just Love Coffee
1440 Medical Center Pkwy Suite A, Murfreesboro
|White Chocolate Tiramisu
|$4.55
Savor the rich flavor combination of white chocolate, cinnamon, toffee nut, and Irish cream. Yeah, you deserve it.
More about Sauce
PIZZA
Sauce
2858 S Church St, Murfreesboro
|Tiramisu
|$4.25
creamy, cakey, delicate layers of coffee-flavored magic dusted with cocoa
More about Just Love Coffee
Just Love Coffee
2863 Old Fort Pkwy Ste F, Murfreesboro
|White Chocolate Tiramisu
|$4.55
Savor the rich flavor combination of white chocolate, cinnamon, toffee nut, and Irish cream. Yeah, you deserve it.