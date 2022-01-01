Go
Toast

Murl's Kitchen

Come in and enjoy some Jamaican food and more!

143 Washington St

No reviews yet

Popular Items

Chicken Patty$2.50
Oxtail Plate.
Salmon Plate.
Stew Chicken Plate.
Chicken Rasta Pasta$14.00
Beef Patty$2.50
Plantains (SIDE).$3.00
Regular Mac & Cheese.$6.00
Jerk Chicken Mac & Cheese.$7.00
Jerk Chicken Plate.
See full menu

Location

143 Washington St

Dorchester MA

SundayClosed
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
WednesdayClosed
ThursdayClosed
FridayClosed
SaturdayClosed
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

b.good

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Fresh Food Generation

No reviews yet

We are closed for the holidays until January 5th. We’ve crafted a menu that bridges our love for local farming with our passion for feel good, comfort food. We combine New England ingredients with bold Caribbean and Southern flavors to create a meal that’s enticing and fresh. From our signature jerk sauce to our sunflower-seed parsley pesto, all of our marinades and dressings are made fresh in house without additives or preservatives. We do our best to source our produce and meats from local farms and small regional family farms. In addition, we partner with local bakers to bring you hand-crafted desserts made with simple ingredients.

La Cuchara Restaurant

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Sauce on Bowdoin

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston