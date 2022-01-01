Go
Toast

Murph's Study Hall

Upbeat bar with an ample beer selection along with weekly drink specials, pool tables & DJ nights.
One block away from York College, it creates a safe and fun environment for everyone.
Food Ordering available for all ages. Online Ordering can be accessed at www.MurphsStudyHall.com
Must be 21+ to Purchase Alcohol or to Dine Inside .

850 Jessop Place

No reviews yet

Popular Items

Cheese Fries w/ Ranch$5.99
French Fries topped with Cheddar and Monterey Jack Cheeses and a Side of Ranch
Fish Sub w/ Old Bay Chips$10.99
Beer Battered Cod Fish, American Cheese, Lettuce, Tomato and Tartar Sauce
Mozzarela Sticks w/ Marinara Sauce$7.99
6 Mozzarela Sticks served with Marinara Sauce
Old Bay Chips$4.49
House Made Chips tossed in Old Bay
Cheese Quesadilla$5.99
Bacon Cheese Fries W/Ranch$7.49
Buffalo Chicken Quesadilla$9.99
Chicken Breast, Cheddar and Monterey Jack Cheeses, Hot Sauce
10 BONELESS WINGS$10.99
Chicken Bacon Ranch Sub w/ Old Bay Chips$10.99
Chicken Tenders, Bacon, Ranch Dressing, Cheddar and Monterey Jack Cheeses with Lettuce and Tomato
10 REGULAR BONE-IN Wings$14.99
See full menu

Location

850 Jessop Place

York PA

SundayClosed
MondayClosed
Tuesday12:00 am - 3:00 am, 8:00 am - 12:00 am
Wednesday12:00 am - 3:00 am, 8:00 am - 12:00 am
Thursday12:00 am - 3:00 am, 8:00 am - 12:00 am
Friday12:00 am - 3:00 am, 8:00 am - 12:00 am
Saturday12:00 am - 3:00 am, 8:00 am - 12:00 am
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

The Fig & Barrel Pub

No reviews yet

Authentic Fare | Vintage Cocktails | Olde York Charm

WHITE ROSE BAR & GRILL

No reviews yet

The White Rose Bar and Grill was established in 1933. This casual dining restaurant features two nonsmoking and one smoking bar as well as a variety of dining options including patio seating, outdoor seating(seasonal) and three interior dining rooms.

ROCKFISH PUBLIC HOUSE

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

ROOST Uncommon Kitchen

No reviews yet

ROOST Uncommon Kitchen serves up Southern inspired, honest food. Roost is perfect for your Sunday brunch, biscuits, chicken and waffles, and hot coffee cravings. Located in the heart of Downtown York Open Thursday - Sunday 8:00AM - 2:00PM

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston