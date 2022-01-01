Murph's Study Hall
Upbeat bar with an ample beer selection along with weekly drink specials, pool tables & DJ nights.
One block away from York College, it creates a safe and fun environment for everyone.
Food Ordering available for all ages. Online Ordering can be accessed at www.MurphsStudyHall.com
Must be 21+ to Purchase Alcohol or to Dine Inside .
Location
850 Jessop Place
York PA
|Sunday
|Closed
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|12:00 am - 3:00 am, 8:00 am - 12:00 am
|Wednesday
|12:00 am - 3:00 am, 8:00 am - 12:00 am
|Thursday
|12:00 am - 3:00 am, 8:00 am - 12:00 am
|Friday
|12:00 am - 3:00 am, 8:00 am - 12:00 am
|Saturday
|12:00 am - 3:00 am, 8:00 am - 12:00 am
