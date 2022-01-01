Go
Murphy's Loft image
American

Murphy's Loft

Open today 11:00 AM - 10:00 PM

StarStarStarHalf

338 Reviews

$$

5102 Rt 115

Blakeslee, PA 18610

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Attributes and Amenities

check markWheelchair Accessible
check markGift Cards
check markTable Service
check markParking
check markOnline Ordering
check markTV
check markSeating
check markOutdoor Seating
check markTakeout

All hours

Sunday9:00 am - 10:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday9:00 am - 11:00 pm

Location

5102 Rt 115, Blakeslee PA 18610

Directions

Loading...

Nearby restaurants

Piggy’s Restaurant

No reviews yet

Piggy's is a family owned restaurant since 1985. Come on in and enjoy our breakfast or lunch.
8am-3pm Weekdays
7am-3pm Weekends

Da's Pub Llc

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

DOMINIC'S PIZZA

No reviews yet

Welcome to Dominic’s Pizza! We pride ourselves on satisfying your appetite!
The Best Pizza & Wings In The Poconos
Ahhhh…Pizza The Meal Like No Other
We specialize in making pizza that will satify your hunger with your favorite topping. And you can have as much or as many as you want.

The Brick Lounge & La Roma Pizzeria

No reviews yet

Come on in and enjoy!

Murphy's Loft

orange star3.9 • 338 Reviews
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston