Go
Toast

Murphy's Bleachers

Classic ballpark food across from Wrigley Field

3655 N Sheffield • $$

Avg 3.5 (303 reviews)

Popular Items

Chicken Wings$10.00
8 wings plain or tossed in our spicy sauce with celery and bleu cheese
Extra Sauce$1.00
Murphy's Famous 1/2 LB Burger$11.00
Fresh ground from tenderloin trimmings with your choice of Swiss, cheddar, American or pepperjack cheese.
Chicken Caesar Wrap$10.00
Chicken breast, romaine, parmesan, fresh croutons, and housemade dressing
Buffalo Crispy Chicken Wrap$10.00
Crispy chicken tender, buffalo sauce with lettuce, tomato, bleu cheese crumbles.
Onion Rings$9.00
Thick beer battered slices served with ranch
Basket of Tots$5.00
Chicken Tenders$10.00
Breaded white meat chicken with your choice of sauce: honey mustard, ranch, bleu cheese or BBQ
Mozzarella Sticks$9.00
Served with homemade marinara
Grilled Chicken Breast Sandwich$11.00
Lightly marinated in Cajun seasoning and served on a gourmet roll
See full menu

Attributes and Amenities

Tourists
Casual
Sports
LGBTQ-Friendly
Happy Hour
Cozy
Trendy
Restroom
Groups
Wheelchair Accessible
TV
Seating
Delivery
Curbside Pickup
Fast Service
Buffet
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

Location

3655 N Sheffield

Chicago IL

Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Breakfast House

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

The Sports Corner Bar & Grill

No reviews yet

Sports bar across from Wrigley Field with an American pub menu, TVs & a lively game-day crowd.

Pancake Cafe Broadway

No reviews yet

Enjoy brunch items every day from 8am until 3pm. We pride ourselves on our home-made recipes, fresh food, and excellent customer service. Come try our thick-cut bacon, fresh-made pancakes, and freshly squeezed orange juice.

AMORE

No reviews yet

Enjoy a unique sushi experience

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston