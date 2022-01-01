Murphy's Bleachers
Classic ballpark food across from Wrigley Field
3655 N Sheffield • $$
Popular Items
Attributes and Amenities
Location
3655 N Sheffield
Chicago IL
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
|Monday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Tuesday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
Nearby restaurants
Breakfast House
Come in and enjoy!
The Sports Corner Bar & Grill
Sports bar across from Wrigley Field with an American pub menu, TVs & a lively game-day crowd.
Pancake Cafe Broadway
Enjoy brunch items every day from 8am until 3pm. We pride ourselves on our home-made recipes, fresh food, and excellent customer service. Come try our thick-cut bacon, fresh-made pancakes, and freshly squeezed orange juice.
AMORE
Enjoy a unique sushi experience