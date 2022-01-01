Go
Murphy's Law Irish Pub

We’re steeped in tradition but we’re not bound by it. Our goal is to bring the best of the vibrant Dublin pub scene to Chandler, AZ. That means a memorable experience for everyone with the best food, drink, music and banter.

SALADS • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

58 S San Marcos Pl • $$

Avg 4.1 (1019 reviews)

Popular Items

Pie of The Shephard's$16.75
Tender slow cooked beef layered with buttery Yukon mashed potatoes and our beefy gravy, topped with melted cheddar jack cheese and homemade puff pastry.
Jameson Smoked Wings$18.00
VALID WITH WING CARD ONLY
Sauces to choose: Jameson, Buffalo, Honey Hot or Guinness BBQ Sauce
Jumbo chicken wings perfectly smoked, fried and glazed with our Jameson Irish Whiskey wing sauce.
Basket Cheese Curds$8.00
Tumblers$11.50
Shredded potato, cheddar cheese and bacon perfectly fried into delicious potato balls · served with chipotle ranch.
Murph's Reuben$15.00
Corned beef piled high on a thick marble rye with melted Swiss, sauerkraut and 1000 island dressing. Delicious! A Murphy’s favorite!
Spinach Artichoke Dip$12.50
Creamy spinach and artichoke dip topped with parmesan cheese and served with baguette & Murphy’s pub chips.
Irish Nachos for One$12.50
Single serving of Murphy’s pub chips loaded with Murphy’s cheese sauce, corned beef, with a sprinkle of green onions served on a skillet.
Murphy's Loaded Fries$11.50
Beer battered fries topped with Murphy’s cheese sauce, bacon, jack & cheddar, sour cream, chipotle sauce and green onions.
French Dip$16.50
Thinly sliced roast beef, grilled onions, swiss cheese on a cheese crusted garlic buttered baguette with delicious aju for dipping.
Attributes and Amenities

Live Music
Seating
Loyalty and Reward Programs
Delivery
Wheelchair Accessible
Table Service
Online Ordering
TV
Takeout

Location

58 S San Marcos Pl

Chandler AZ

Sunday8:00 am - 2:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 2:00 am
Monday11:00 am - 2:00 am
Tuesday11:00 am - 2:00 am
Wednesday11:00 am - 2:00 am
Thursday11:00 am - 2:00 am
Friday11:00 am - 2:00 am
Saturday8:00 am - 2:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 2:00 am
Neighborhood Map

