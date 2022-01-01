Go
Toast
  • /
  • Leeds
  • /
  • Murphy's Law Public House

Murphy's Law Public House

Come in and enjoy!

1147 Main Street

No reviews yet

Popular Items

Irish Car Bomb Burger$15.00
Grass-fed beef topped with guinness battered onion rings, cheddar cheese, jameson bbq sauce, candied baileys bacon, fried egg, lettuce, tomato, & pickles. Served on a toasted brioche bun.
Kids Mac 'n Cheese$8.00
Extra cheesy baked mac 'n cheese with a panko parmesan crust.
Reuben Sandwich$14.00
Corned beef on grilled rye bread with swiss cheese & sauerkraut. Topped with our house made russian sauce.
Pretzels$7.00
soft golden oven baked pretzels served w/ our signature beer cheese.
Kids Cheese Quesadilla$8.00
Served with sour cream
Jameson Chicken Sandwich$14.00
Grilled chicken coated in our house made jameson sauce. Topped with bacon, provolone, lettuce, tomato & onion on ciabatta
Buffalo Mac 'n Cheese$18.00
Grilled buffalo chicken in our extra cheesy baked Mac 'n cheese with a panko paremsan crust
Kids Chicken Fingers$8.00
Served w/ FF
Bangin' Wings$13.00
Crispy fried chicken wings with your choice of our house made sauces
Big Papa's Burger$12.00
Grass-fed beef served on a toasted brioche bun. Topped with fresh greens, tomato, and onions.
See full menu

Location

1147 Main Street

Leeds NY

Sunday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Gracie's Luncheonette

No reviews yet

Scratch Made American Classics

J&J Smokehouse BBQ

No reviews yet

Classic BBQ from the heart. All our recipes are hand crafted and pull from BBQ inspiration from around the country. We love BBQ and we hope that you love OUR BBQ!

Pomodoro's

No reviews yet

Whether you are looking for a full service dine-in experience or just a drink during happy hour, we've got you covered!!
We are open Tuesday-Sunday from 11 am -9 pm for dine-in, take-out and delivery.

Frank Guido’s Port of Call

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston