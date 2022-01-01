Murphy's Pub and Grill
Irish food every day!! Enjoy a great freshly prepared food with some of the best craft beer and liquor choices in the area.
PIZZA • CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
510 S Perryville • $$
Attributes and Amenities
Location
510 S Perryville
Rockford IL
|Sunday
|10:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Saturday
|10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Nearby restaurants
Nothing Bundt Cakes - 0219
Nothing Bundt Cakes
Dos Reales Mexican Restaurant
Come in and enjoy!
Alchemy
alchemy offers a unique dining experience with gorgeous views, an open-air atmosphere in the summer and a warm and inviting ambiance in the winter.
We use the freshest ingredients to bring you artisan cocktails, house-made breads, made from scratch pastas, and award-winning, wood-fired pizzas.
Enjoy one of our rotating beers on tap, or a phenomenal bottle of wine to pair with enticing seasonal dishes.
Whether grabbing a drink with friends or celebrating with your family, alchemy is a perfect destination.
Lino's
The Battista Family thanks you for dining with us today! We love to hear your feedback, just ask for an owner.
Check out all we have to offer: Dine-in, Carryout, Catering, & Banquets.