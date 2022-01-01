Go
Murphy's Grand Irish Pub

Murphy’s Grand Irish Pub is located in the heart of Old Town Alexandria. This authentic Irish Pub was opened by friends and family with a passion for their Irish heritage and the desire to bring traditional Irish food and entertainment to their community at affordable prices. Since 1978 people have been meeting at Murphy’s to enjoy hearty meals and an energy and atmosphere that puts everyone who enters in a good mood.

SMOKED SALMON • CHICKEN WINGS • FRENCH FRIES

713 King St • $$

Avg 3.8 (981 reviews)

Popular Items

Side F. Fries$3.50
Mozzarella Sticks$6.75
A favorite pub snack served with marinara sauce
Irish Stew$9.25
A generous bowl of stew consisting of beef, celery, potatoes, carrots, peas and onions in a beef broth. Served with Irish soda bread and butter
Shepherds Pie$15.50
Slow cooked ground beef and lamb mixed in a light gravy sauce with peas, corn and carrots. Topped with mashed potato and cheese then baked. Served with Irish soda bread and butter
Chicken Tenders$6.75
White breast of chicken strips, battered and lightly fried served with a honey mustard sauce
Fish & Chips$14.00
Fresh North Atlantic cod fillets lightly fried in Murphy’s Signature beer batter and served with Murphy’s cottage fries and cole slaw
Bread Pudding$4.75
served with caramel sauce
Kids Mac & Cheese$6.50
Irish Pie$11.00
A homemade blend of beef, sausage, minced onions and mashed potatoes in a pie topped with gravy and served with seasoned French Fries or fresh vegetables
Reuben$10.50
Grilled corned beef served open-faced on rye bread with sauerkraut, thousand island dressing and topped with melted provolone, served with cottage fries and pickles
Location

713 King St

Alexandria VA

Sunday10:00 am - 1:30 am
Monday10:30 am - 1:30 am
Tuesday10:30 am - 1:30 am
Wednesday10:30 am - 1:30 am
Thursday10:30 am - 1:30 am
Friday11:00 am - 1:30 am
Saturday11:00 am - 1:30 am
Neighborhood Map

