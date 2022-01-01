Murphy’s Grand Irish Pub is located in the heart of Old Town Alexandria. This authentic Irish Pub was opened by friends and family with a passion for their Irish heritage and the desire to bring traditional Irish food and entertainment to their community at affordable prices. Since 1978 people have been meeting at Murphy’s to enjoy hearty meals and an energy and atmosphere that puts everyone who enters in a good mood.



SMOKED SALMON • CHICKEN WINGS • FRENCH FRIES

713 King St • $$