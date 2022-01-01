Chicken salad in Murphysboro
Murphysboro restaurants that serve chicken salad
More about One Hot Cookie Bakery and Catering
One Hot Cookie Bakery and Catering
1290 Business Hwy 13, Murphysboro
|Asian Full Salad with chicken
|$10.00
Spring mix lettuce & Asian slaw, Mandarin oranges, golden raisins, Chinese noodles, almonds, and grillled chicken with Asian dressing.
More about 17th Street BBQ
BBQ • GRILL • FRENCH FRIES
17th Street BBQ
32 N 17th St, Murphysboro
|Southern Fried Dill Pickles
|$8.25
As featured in the New York Times. Thin and crispy, with special pickle sauce.
|BBQ Pork Sandwich
|$7.50
5 oz. chopped barbecue shoulder, original barbecue sauce, Magic Dust. (For 17ST style, request chow.)
|Buffalo Chicken Salad
|$10.50
Fresh greens, cheddar jack cheese, tomato, homemade croutons, onion, fried chicken tenders tossed in our homemade spicy wing sauce.