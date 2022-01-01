Chicken salad in Murphysboro

Murphysboro restaurants that serve chicken salad

Asian Full Salad with chicken image

 

One Hot Cookie Bakery and Catering

1290 Business Hwy 13, Murphysboro

No reviews yet
Takeout
Asian Full Salad with chicken$10.00
Spring mix lettuce & Asian slaw, Mandarin oranges, golden raisins, Chinese noodles, almonds, and grillled chicken with Asian dressing.
More about One Hot Cookie Bakery and Catering
17th Street BBQ image

BBQ • GRILL • FRENCH FRIES

17th Street BBQ

32 N 17th St, Murphysboro

Avg 4.3 (387 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Southern Fried Dill Pickles$8.25
As featured in the New York Times. Thin and crispy, with special pickle sauce.
BBQ Pork Sandwich$7.50
5 oz. chopped barbecue shoulder, original barbecue sauce, Magic Dust. (For 17ST style, request chow.)
Buffalo Chicken Salad$10.50
Fresh greens, cheddar jack cheese, tomato, homemade croutons, onion, fried chicken tenders tossed in our homemade spicy wing sauce.
More about 17th Street BBQ

