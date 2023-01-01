Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Reuben in Murphysboro

Murphysboro restaurants
Murphysboro restaurants that serve reuben

Item pic

BBQ • GRILL • FRENCH FRIES

17th Street BBQ Murphysboro

32 N 17th St, Murphysboro

Avg 4.3 (387 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Reuben$14.00
House-brined & smoked pastrami, sauerkraut, horseradish cheddar, thousand island, on marbled rye.
More about 17th Street BBQ Murphysboro
Consumer pic

 

St Nicholas Brewing Company MDH - Southern Illinois Airport

665 North Airport Road, Murphysboro

No reviews yet
Takeout
Reuben$14.50
Sometimes you don't mess with a classic. Tender corned beef brisket on grilled marble rye bread, smothered with sauerkraut, 1000 Island dressing, and swiss cheese.
More about St Nicholas Brewing Company MDH - Southern Illinois Airport

