Murphy's Law

Murphy's Law Irish Pub & Restaurant is your premium Irish Sport Pub focused on great food, drink & atmosphere. With 21 High Def Flat Screen TV's, 50 Taps including 5 Pour Your Own Pint Tables!

SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES

2 George St • $$

Avg 4.2 (1367 reviews)

SPRING ROLLS$10.99
KIDS TENDERS$7.99
IRISH POUTINE$13.99
CHOCOLATE CAKE$6.99
BYO BURGER$13.99
CHOWDER BOWL$6.99
KIDS CHEESEBURGERS$7.99
WINGS$12.99
SODA$2.75
KIDS MAC & CHEESE$7.99
Tourists
Casual
Live Music
Cozy
Kid-Friendly
Groups
Loyalty and Reward Programs
Wheelchair Accessible
Gift Cards
Table Service
Parking
Online Ordering
TV
Solo Dining
Seating
Reservations
Delivery
Fast Service
High Chairs
Buffet
Takeout

2 George St

Pawtucket MA

