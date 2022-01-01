Go
Murphy's Pub

217 Kearny St

Popular Items

Caesar Salad *$11.00
Chopped romaine hearts tossed in our house Made Caesar dressing with crunchy garlic croutons and grated Parmesan cheese.
Fish n Chips *$14.50
8oz of beer-battered cod fillets served with steak fries, tartar sauce and lemon wedges.
Cheeseburger *$14.00
Char-grilled half-pound chuck burger topped with cheddar cheese, served with lettuce, tomato, red onion and pickle spear on the side.
Chicken Sndwich *$13.00
Grilled marinated chicken breast on a Sandwich roll with a basil garlic mayo, Provolone cheese, mixed greens and red onion.
Ranch$0.50
Nachos *$9.95
Fried corn tortilla chips, tossed with black beans,fresh chopped jalapenos, cilantro and jack & cheddar cheese topped with sour cream and salsa.
Blue Cheese$0.50
Location

217 Kearny St

San Francisco CA

Sunday12:00 am - 3:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 3:00 am
Tuesday10:30 am - 3:00 am
Wednesday10:30 am - 3:00 am
Thursday10:30 am - 3:00 am
Friday10:30 am - 3:00 am
Saturday12:00 am - 3:00 am
