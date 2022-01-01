Go
HITW Murray Hill

Enjoy the experience of Hole in the Wall* from the comfort of your couch!
*Sorry no Aussie accents included with delivery

445 East 35th Street

Popular Items

impossible sausage roll$14.00
impossible sausage rolls, smoked beetroot relish
Bolognese Rigatoni$21.00
rigatoni bolognese, bolognese, pomodoro, parmesan
brussel sprouts$14.00
blistered brussel sprouts, chili sauce, and herbs
orecchiette$21.00
orecchiette, sausage, kale, mushroom, fennel, parmesan
market salad$17.00
market salad, tomatoes, avocado, radish, carrot ribbons, feta, lemon vinagrette, toasted pepitas
og burger$20.00
og burger, 6oz beef patty, crispy double smoked bacon, miso onions, cheddar cheese, lettuce, pickles, special sauce, french fries
parmesan fries$11.00
parmesan fries with truffle aioli
Shrimp reginetti$22.00
Reginetti, shrimp, spring peas, pea leaves, pesto, chili, toasted breadcrumb
445 East 35th Street

Manhattan NY

SundayClosed
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
Wednesday5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Thursday5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Friday5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Saturday5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
