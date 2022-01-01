Cinnamon rolls in Murray

Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Murray restaurants that serve cinnamon rolls
STEAKS
Sirloin Stockade
932 South 12th St, Murray
Avg 4
(202 reviews)
Cinnamon Roll
$0.59
More about Sirloin Stockade
Granola Girls
412 Main St, Murray
No reviews yet
Cinnamon Roll Muffins (Pre-Order)
$3.25
Cinnamon Muffins with a Vanilla Glaze
More about Granola Girls
