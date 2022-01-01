Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Curry in Murray

Murray restaurants
Murray restaurants that serve curry

Item pic

 

Jasmine Thai and Sushi

506 North 12th St. Suite E, Murray

No reviews yet
Takeout
Red Curry$10.00
Red curry mixed with a mild to medium blend of coconut milk, bell peppers, carrots, bamboo shoots, and fresh basil leaves; served with a bowl of jasmine rice
(Curry cannot be Dairy free)
Green Curry$14.50
Green curry blended with creamy coconut milk, carrots, zucchini, lime leaves, bell peppers, and fresh basil leaves
(Curry cannot be Dairy free)
Japanese Curry$12.00
A stew-like dish with onions, beef, carrots, potatoes, and cooked in curry; served on a bed of Jasmine rice. Add 4.00 for fried breaded Japanese pork or chicken cutlet
More about Jasmine Thai and Sushi
Item pic

 

Jasmine Thai and Sushi

451 Jorden Dr Suite K, Paducah

No reviews yet
Takeout
Red Curry$12.50
Red curry mixed with a mild to medium blend of coconut milk, bell peppers, carrots, bamboo shoots, and fresh basil leaves; served with a bowl of jasmine rice
(Curry cannot be Dairy free)
Green Curry$12.50
Green curry blended with creamy coconut milk, carrots, zucchini, lime leaves, bell peppers, and fresh basil leaves
(Curry cannot be Dairy free)
Japanese Curry$11.00
A stew-like dish with onions, beef, carrots, potatoes, and cooked in curry; served on a bed of Jasmine rice. A stew-like dish with onions, beef, carrots, potatoes, and cooked in curry; served on a bed of Jasmine rice. Add a fried breaded Japanese pork or chicken cutlet for an additional charge
More about Jasmine Thai and Sushi

