Curry in Murray
Murray restaurants that serve curry
Jasmine Thai and Sushi
506 North 12th St. Suite E, Murray
|Red Curry
|$10.00
Red curry mixed with a mild to medium blend of coconut milk, bell peppers, carrots, bamboo shoots, and fresh basil leaves; served with a bowl of jasmine rice
(Curry cannot be Dairy free)
|Green Curry
|$14.50
Green curry blended with creamy coconut milk, carrots, zucchini, lime leaves, bell peppers, and fresh basil leaves
(Curry cannot be Dairy free)
|Japanese Curry
|$12.00
A stew-like dish with onions, beef, carrots, potatoes, and cooked in curry; served on a bed of Jasmine rice. Add 4.00 for fried breaded Japanese pork or chicken cutlet
Jasmine Thai and Sushi
451 Jorden Dr Suite K, Paducah
|Red Curry
|$12.50
Red curry mixed with a mild to medium blend of coconut milk, bell peppers, carrots, bamboo shoots, and fresh basil leaves; served with a bowl of jasmine rice
(Curry cannot be Dairy free)
|Green Curry
|$12.50
Green curry blended with creamy coconut milk, carrots, zucchini, lime leaves, bell peppers, and fresh basil leaves
(Curry cannot be Dairy free)
|Japanese Curry
|$11.00
A stew-like dish with onions, beef, carrots, potatoes, and cooked in curry; served on a bed of Jasmine rice. Add a fried breaded Japanese pork or chicken cutlet for an additional charge