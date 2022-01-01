Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Fried rice in Murray

Murray restaurants
Murray restaurants that serve fried rice

Jasmine Thai and Sushi image

 

Jasmine Thai and Sushi

506 North 12th St. Suite E, Murray

No reviews yet
Takeout
Thai Fried Rice$10.00
Jasmine rice, egg, green peas, onions, garlic. tomatoes, and carrots; topped with scallions and cilantro
Thai Fried Rice$11.50
Jasmine rice, egg, green peas, onions, garlic. tomatoes, and carrots; topped with scallions and cilantro
Kids Fried Rice with Chicken$7.50
More about Jasmine Thai and Sushi
Jasmine Thai and Sushi image

 

Jasmine Thai and Sushi

451 Jorden Dr Suite K, Paducah

No reviews yet
Takeout
Tom Yum Fried Rice$11.50
Stir-fried Jasmine rice flavored with peas, carrots, onions, eggs, garlic and Thai chili paste; topped with scallions and cilantroo
Thai Fried Rice$11.50
Jasmine rice, egg, green peas, onions, garlic. tomatoes, and carrots; topped with scallions and cilantro
Tropical Fried Rice$12.50
Jasmine Rice stir-fried with eggs, peas and carrots, pineapple, cashew, and curry powder.
More about Jasmine Thai and Sushi

