Muffins in
Murray
/
Murray
/
Muffins
Murray restaurants that serve muffins
STEAKS
Sirloin Stockade
932 South 12th St, Murray
Avg 4
(202 reviews)
Corn Muffin Extra
$0.75
More about Sirloin Stockade
Granola Girls
412 Main St, Murray
No reviews yet
Lemon Blueberry Muffins (Pre-Order)
$3.25
Lemon and Blueberry Muffin w/ Lemon Glaze
Cinnamon Roll Muffins (Pre-Order)
$3.25
Cinnamon Muffins with a Vanilla Glaze
More about Granola Girls
