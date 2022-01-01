Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Muffins in Murray

Murray restaurants
Murray restaurants that serve muffins

Sirloin Stockade image

STEAKS

Sirloin Stockade

932 South 12th St, Murray

Avg 4 (202 reviews)
Takeout
Corn Muffin Extra$0.75
More about Sirloin Stockade
Main pic

 

Granola Girls

412 Main St, Murray

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Lemon Blueberry Muffins (Pre-Order)$3.25
Lemon and Blueberry Muffin w/ Lemon Glaze
Cinnamon Roll Muffins (Pre-Order)$3.25
Cinnamon Muffins with a Vanilla Glaze
More about Granola Girls

