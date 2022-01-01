Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Octopus in
Murray
/
Murray
/
Octopus
Murray restaurants that serve octopus
Jasmine Thai and Sushi
506 North 12th St. Suite E, Murray
No reviews yet
Tako (Octopus) Nigiri
$3.50
More about Jasmine Thai and Sushi
Jasmine Thai and Sushi
451 Jorden Dr Suite K, Paducah
No reviews yet
Tako (Octopus) Sashimi
$10.00
Tako (Octopus) Nigiri
$3.50
More about Jasmine Thai and Sushi
