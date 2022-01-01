Salmon in Murray
Jasmine Thai and Sushi
506 North 12th St. Suite E, Murray
|Sake Kunsei (Smoked Salmon) Nigiri
|$3.50
|Sake Aburi (Seared Salmon) Nigiri
|$3.00
|Salmon Roll
|$7.50
Salmon and scallions
STEAKS
Sirloin Stockade
932 South 12th St, Murray
|Glazier Glazed Salmon
|$15.49
Jasmine Thai and Sushi
451 Jorden Dr Suite K, Paducah
|Salmon Roll
|$6.50
|Miso Salmon
|$17.00
Grilled Norwegian salmon topped with miso sauce and sake butter sauce; served with grilled asparagus
|Salmon Teriyaki
|$17.00
Grilled Norwegian salmon topped with our teriyaki sauce, scallions, and sesame seeds; served with mixed vegetables or French fries (Teriyaki Sauce cannot be gluten free)