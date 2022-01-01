Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Sashimi in Murray

Murray restaurants
Murray restaurants that serve sashimi

Jasmine Thai and Sushi

506 North 12th St. Suite E, Murray

No reviews yet
Takeout
Sake (Salmon) Sashimi$9.00
Saba (Mackerel) Sashimi$7.00
Jasmine Thai and Sushi

451 Jorden Dr Suite K, Paducah

No reviews yet
Takeout
Tako (Octopus) Sashimi$10.00
Sushi Sashimi California$20.00
3 pieces of sushi, 4 pieces of sashimi, and California Roll. (No Substitutions, please)
Sashimi Deluxe Combo$39.00
Our best selection of eighteen pieces of assorted raw fish, artfully arranged and served with sushi rice
