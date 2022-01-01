Sashimi in Murray
Murray restaurants that serve sashimi
Jasmine Thai and Sushi
506 North 12th St. Suite E, Murray
|Sake (Salmon) Sashimi
|$9.00
|Saba (Mackerel) Sashimi
|$7.00
Jasmine Thai and Sushi
451 Jorden Dr Suite K, Paducah
|Tako (Octopus) Sashimi
|$10.00
|Sushi Sashimi California
|$20.00
3 pieces of sushi, 4 pieces of sashimi, and California Roll. (No Substitutions, please)
|Sashimi Deluxe Combo
|$39.00
Our best selection of eighteen pieces of assorted raw fish, artfully arranged and served with sushi rice