Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Get a demo
Scallops in
Murray
/
Murray
/
Scallops
Murray restaurants that serve scallops
Jasmine Thai and Sushi - Murray
506 North 12th St. Suite E, Murray
No reviews yet
Hotate (Scallop) Nigiri-
$3.50
More about Jasmine Thai and Sushi - Murray
Jasmine Thai and Sushi - Paducah
451 Jorden Dr Suite K, Paducah
No reviews yet
Hotate (Scallop) Nigiri
$3.50
More about Jasmine Thai and Sushi - Paducah
Browse other tasty dishes in Murray
Crab Salad
Cinnamon Rolls
Seaweed Salad
Katsu
Avocado Rolls
Thai Fried Rice
Pad Thai
Tuna Salad
More near Murray to explore
Paducah
Avg 4.5
(22 restaurants)
Clarksville
Avg 3.8
(17 restaurants)
Jackson
Avg 4.2
(15 restaurants)
Cape Girardeau
Avg 4.4
(13 restaurants)
Martin
Avg 4.2
(10 restaurants)
Madisonville
Avg 4.5
(8 restaurants)
Paris
No reviews yet
Grand Rivers
Avg 3.6
(4 restaurants)
Union City
No reviews yet
More popular cities to explore
Martin
Avg 4.2
(10 restaurants)
Paducah
Avg 4.5
(22 restaurants)
Union City
No reviews yet
Clarksville
Avg 3.8
(17 restaurants)
Madisonville
Avg 4.5
(8 restaurants)
Jackson
Avg 4.2
(15 restaurants)
New Orleans
Avg 4.5
(266 restaurants)
Austin
Avg 4.4
(911 restaurants)
Las Vegas
Avg 4.4
(462 restaurants)
Pittsburgh
Avg 4.4
(274 restaurants)
Greenville
Avg 4.5
(79 restaurants)
Chicago
Avg 4.4
(1512 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
About Toast
For restaurants
Terms of Service
Privacy Statement
Do not sell my
personal information
Made with
in Boston