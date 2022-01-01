Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Scallops in Murray

Go
Murray restaurants
Toast

Murray restaurants that serve scallops

Jasmine Thai and Sushi image

 

Jasmine Thai and Sushi - Murray

506 North 12th St. Suite E, Murray

No reviews yet
Takeout
Hotate (Scallop) Nigiri-$3.50
More about Jasmine Thai and Sushi - Murray
Jasmine Thai and Sushi image

 

Jasmine Thai and Sushi - Paducah

451 Jorden Dr Suite K, Paducah

No reviews yet
Takeout
Hotate (Scallop) Nigiri$3.50
More about Jasmine Thai and Sushi - Paducah

Browse other tasty dishes in Murray

Crab Salad

Cinnamon Rolls

Seaweed Salad

Katsu

Avocado Rolls

Thai Fried Rice

Pad Thai

Tuna Salad

Map

More near Murray to explore

Paducah

Avg 4.5 (22 restaurants)

Clarksville

Avg 3.8 (17 restaurants)

Jackson

Avg 4.2 (15 restaurants)

Cape Girardeau

Avg 4.4 (13 restaurants)

Martin

Avg 4.2 (10 restaurants)

Madisonville

Avg 4.5 (8 restaurants)

Paris

No reviews yet

Grand Rivers

Avg 3.6 (4 restaurants)

Union City

No reviews yet
Map

More popular cities to explore

Martin

Avg 4.2 (10 restaurants)

Paducah

Avg 4.5 (22 restaurants)

Union City

No reviews yet

Clarksville

Avg 3.8 (17 restaurants)

Madisonville

Avg 4.5 (8 restaurants)

Jackson

Avg 4.2 (15 restaurants)

New Orleans

Avg 4.5 (266 restaurants)

Austin

Avg 4.4 (911 restaurants)

Las Vegas

Avg 4.4 (462 restaurants)

Pittsburgh

Avg 4.4 (274 restaurants)

Greenville

Avg 4.5 (79 restaurants)

Chicago

Avg 4.4 (1512 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston