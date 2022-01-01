Shrimp rolls in Murray
Murray restaurants that serve shrimp rolls
Jasmine Thai and Sushi
506 North 12th St. Suite E, Murray
|Spicy Shrimp Roll
|$10.50
Shrimp tempura, avocados, cucumbers, tobiko, and spicy mayo
|Thai Spicy Shrimp Roll
|$15.50
Tuna, mango, and asparagus; topped with boiled shrimp, avocado, and thai basil spicy sauce
|Crunchy Shrimp Roll
|$10.50
Shrimp tempura, avocados, masago, and sesame seeds; topped with eel sauce and tempura batter flakes
Jasmine Thai and Sushi
451 Jorden Dr Suite K, Paducah
|Spicy Shrimp Roll
|$9.00
Shrimp tempura, avocados, cucumbers, tobiko, and spicy mayo
|Thai Spicy Shrimp Roll
|$15.00
Tuna, mango, and asparagus; topped with boiled shrimp, avocado, and thai basil spicy sauce
|Crunchy Shrimp Roll
|$9.00
Shrimp tempura, avocados, masago, and sesame seeds; topped with eel sauce and tempura batter flakes