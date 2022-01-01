Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Steamed broccoli in Murray

Murray restaurants
Murray restaurants that serve steamed broccoli

Jasmine Thai and Sushi image

 

Jasmine Thai and Sushi - Murray

506 North 12th St. Suite E, Murray

No reviews yet
Takeout
Thai Fried Rice-$11.50
Jasmine rice, egg, green peas, onions, garlic. tomatoes, and carrots; topped with scallions and cilantro
Spring Rolls-$7.00
Vegetarian favorite with cabbage, thin rice noodles, carrots, and onions
Crab Rangoon$9.00
Cream cheese, carrots, and crab inside crisp wontons; served with sweet & sour sauce
More about Jasmine Thai and Sushi - Murray
Jasmine Thai and Sushi image

 

Jasmine Thai and Sushi - Paducah

451 Jorden Dr Suite K, Paducah

No reviews yet
Takeout
Spring Rolls-$7.00
Vegetarian favorite with cabbage, thin rice noodles, carrots, and onions
Drunken Noodles-$13.50
Fresh rice noodles stir-fried with eggs, garlic, thai pepper, basil leaves, mushrooms, carrots, bell peppers, and onions
Lo Mein Noodle-$13.50
Egg noodles stir-fried with eggs, broccoli, garlic, carrots, and onions
More about Jasmine Thai and Sushi - Paducah

