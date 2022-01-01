Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Teriyaki chicken in Murray

Murray restaurants
Murray restaurants that serve teriyaki chicken

Jasmine Thai and Sushi image

 

Jasmine Thai and Sushi

506 North 12th St. Suite E, Murray

No reviews yet
Takeout
Chicken Teriyaki$11.50
Sliced chicken breasts, mushrooms, and onions cooked hibachi-style, topped with teriyaki sauce, scallions, and sesame seeds; served with a bowl of jasmine rice
Chicken Teriyaki$17.00
8 oz. Fresh, grilled tender chicken breast topped with teriyaki sauce, scallions, and sesame seeds; served with mixed vegetables or French fries (Teriyaki Sauce cannot be gluten free)
Sirloin Stockade image

STEAKS

Sirloin Stockade

932 South 12th St, Murray

Avg 4 (202 reviews)
Takeout
Chicken Teriyaki$11.49
Jasmine Thai and Sushi image

 

Jasmine Thai and Sushi

451 Jorden Dr Suite K, Paducah

No reviews yet
Takeout
Chicken Teriyaki$15.50
8 oz. Fresh, grilled tender chicken breast topped with teriyaki sauce, scallions, and sesame seeds; served with mixed vegetables or French fries (Teriyaki Sauce cannot be gluten free)
Chicken Teriyaki$11.50
Sliced chicken breasts, mushrooms, and onions cooked hibachi-style, topped with teriyaki sauce, scallions, and sesame seeds; served with a bowl of jasmine rice
