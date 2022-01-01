Thai fried rice in Murray
Murray restaurants that serve thai fried rice
More about Jasmine Thai and Sushi
Jasmine Thai and Sushi
506 North 12th St. Suite E, Murray
|Thai Fried Rice
|$10.00
Jasmine rice, egg, green peas, onions, garlic. tomatoes, and carrots; topped with scallions and cilantro
|Thai Fried Rice
|$11.50
Jasmine rice, egg, green peas, onions, garlic. tomatoes, and carrots; topped with scallions and cilantro
More about Jasmine Thai and Sushi
Jasmine Thai and Sushi
451 Jorden Dr Suite K, Paducah
|Thai Fried Rice
|$11.50
Jasmine rice, egg, green peas, onions, garlic. tomatoes, and carrots; topped with scallions and cilantro
|Thai Fried Rice
|$10.00
Jasmine rice, egg, green peas, onions, garlic. tomatoes, and carrots; topped with scallions and cilantro