Tom yum soup in Murray
Murray restaurants that serve tom yum soup
More about Jasmine Thai and Sushi
Jasmine Thai and Sushi
506 North 12th St. Suite E, Murray
|Tom Yum Soup (Shrimp)
|$7.00
Lemongrass, lime leaves, lime juice and galangal soup with tomatoes, cilantro, shallots, and mushrooms
|Tom Yum Soup (Chicken)
|$6.00
Lemongrass, lime leaves, lime juice and galangal soup with tomatoes, cilantro, shallots, and mushrooms
Jasmine Thai and Sushi
451 Jorden Dr Suite K, Paducah
|Tom Yum Soup (Shrimp)
|$6.50
Lemongrass, lime leaves, lime juice and galangal soup with tomatoes, cilantro, shallots, and mushrooms
|Tom Yum Soup (Chicken)
|$5.00
Lemongrass, lime leaves, lime juice and galangal soup with tomatoes, cilantro, shallots, and mushrooms