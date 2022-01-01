Go
Toast

Murray's - Minneapolis

Meat Downtown
Since 1946

26 South 6th Street

No reviews yet

Popular Items

Au Gratin Potatoes$7.00
Garlic Toast$10.81
24 pieces of our famous garlic toast
Silver Butter Knife Steak for Two$120.00
28 oz. strip sirloin, includes choice of two sides and two salads
Steak Sandwich$22.00
strip sirloin steak, bacon, provolone cheese, on sourdough, house-made chips
Murray's Caesar Salad$7.00
romaine lettuce, croutons, Parmesan cheese
New York Strip Sirloin$55.00
14 oz. center cut, optimal flavor and tenderness
Wedge Salad$9.00
wedge iceberg lettuce, tomato, onion, bacon, Gorgonzola crumbles, French and Roquefort dressing
Murray's Seasoning$6.00
4.5 oz. jar of our famous steak seasoning
Filet of Beef$58.00
10 oz. center cut, our most tender steak
See full menu

Location

26 South 6th Street

Minneapolis MN

Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 pm
Monday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

112 Eatery

No reviews yet

112 Eatery is open Tuesday through Saturday 5:00-10:00pm. Reservations and Takeout orders can be made on our website.

Fhima's

No reviews yet

A modern take on French Mediterranean cuisine using the highest quality ingredients in partnership with Minnesota and local farmers

The Naughty Greek Skyway

No reviews yet

Authentic Greek Street Food. Come in and enjoy!

Red Cow

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston