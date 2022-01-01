Go
Toast

Murray's on Main

Place your order today for curbside pickup.

SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES • STEAKS

810 Superior Ave • $$$

Avg 4.5 (180 reviews)

Popular Items

7" Pizza$8.00
7" Personal Pizza your choice of Cheese, Sausage or Pepperoni.
Cheese Pizza$11.95
Made with Homemade Red Sauce
Wisconsin Croissant$12.95
Smoked turkey breast topped with bacon, Swiss and
Cheddar cheese. Served on a Croissant with our
homemade Düsseldorf sauce
CUSTOM SANDWICH CREATIONS$13.95
Mom's Tacos$12.95
Soft shell tacos (CORN OR FLOUR) with zesty coleslaw topped with a special sauce and your choice of grilled
chicken, grilled shrimp, southwestern steak, or seasoned battered fish. Mix and match.
Cheese Curds$9.95
Choice of White Cheddar or Jalapeno. Golden brown, and beer-battered. Served with two sauces.
10 Piece$27.95
MOM’s savory Broasted ™ Chicken
Served with choice of two sides and Hawaiian rolls. If only one side is selected both sides will be that side choice
Soup of the Day Bowl$6.00
Try our homemade Soup of the Day.
FOUNTAIN SODA$2.50
Choose from our list of Pepsi products.
Meatza$15.95
Made with Homemade Red Sauce, Pepperoni, Sausage, Ham, Beef, and
Bacon
See full menu

Attributes and Amenities

Upscale
Formal
Groups
Wheelchair Accessible
Table Service
Parking
Online Ordering
Seating
Reservations
Catering
High Chairs

Location

810 Superior Ave

Tomah WI

Sunday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Monday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Peking Chinese Restaurant

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy fresh, made-to-order Hunan/Szechuan/Cantonese style food!

Little Sweet

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy fresh fruit smoothies, bubble tea, coffee, or a dessert!

TAPHOUSE TWENTY

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Twin Peaks Ice Cream, LLC

No reviews yet

We are small family owned ice cream shop, located in a rural setting with indoor and outdoor seating and a drive thru.

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston