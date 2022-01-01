Murrells Inlet restaurants you'll love

Murrells Inlet restaurants
Toast
  • /
  • Murrells Inlet

Murrells Inlet's top cuisines

Pizza
American
Italian
Cocktail
Bars & Lounges
Seafood
Sandwich
Sushi
Salad
Steakhouses
Chicken
Must-try Murrells Inlet restaurants

Dead Dog Saloon image

SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES • STEAKS

Dead Dog Saloon

4079 Highway 17 Business, Murrells Inlet

Avg 4.6 (4919 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Popular items
Inlet Egg Rolls$10.00
Blackened chicken, corn salsa, spinach, cheddar cheese and black beans wrapped in a fried wonton.
Cajun Fish Bites$12.00
Flaky white fish bites, seasoned with mild cajun spices and lightly fried, served with tartar sauce for dippn'.
Chicken Sandwich$9.00
Grilled or fried herb marinated chicken breast your way; choose from American, Swiss, cheddar, provolone, grilled onions, bacon or mushrooms.
More about Dead Dog Saloon
The Claw House image

SEAFOOD • SALADS • SANDWICHES • GRILL • FRENCH FRIES

The Claw House

4097 Highway 17 Business, Murrells Inlet

Avg 4.5 (946 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Popular items
Shrimp$22.00
Served with cole slaw and your choice of side.
Fish Fry Bites$12.00
Lightly breaded and fried fresh cod served with tartar sauce.
Claw House Burger$14.00
A half pound burger topped with beer cheese and crispy fried onions.
More about The Claw House
Causeway Grill & Raw Bar image

 

Causeway Grill & Raw Bar

211 Atlantic Ave, Garden City

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Basket of Fries$6.95
10 Jumbo Wings$13.95
Build-A-Burger$10.95
More about Causeway Grill & Raw Bar
Franco's NY Pizza image

 

Franco's NY Pizza

3120 S, US-17 BUS, Murrells Inlet

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Small House Salad$3.50
Chopped Romaine lettuce topped with tomatoes, cucumbers, onions , cheese, and croutons. Served with the dressing of your choice
Fried Cheese Ravioli (8)$6.00
Cheese filled toasted Raviolis served with marinara sauce
Wings NY Style Bone In$9.95
One of most popular items. Seasoned wings tossed in your favorite sauce
More about Franco's NY Pizza
Wicked Tuna image

 

Wicked Tuna

4123 US-17 BUS, Murrles Inlet

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Ginger Salad$14.00
Mixed greens with candied pecans, cucumbers, chopped tomatoes, chives, and crispy wonton strips with a house made ginger dressing.
Wicked Tuna Specialty Roll$18.00
Inside: Tempura shrimp, lobster salad, and cucumber.
Outside: Seared ahi tuna topped with 7 spice, ponzu sauce, sweet chili, and wasabi mousse.
Tempura Shrimp Maki Roll$7.00
Inside: Tempura fried shrimp, kani, and avocado.
Outside: Sweet glaze drizzle.
More about Wicked Tuna
Banner pic

 

Creek Ratz

4065 U.S. 17 Business, Murrells Inlet

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
More about Creek Ratz
Restaurant banner

 

Flapjack's (SC - Garden City #8)

2851 Highway 17 S, Murrells Inlet

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
More about Flapjack's (SC - Garden City #8)
Restaurant banner

 

Southern Hops Brewing - Murrells Inlet

5148 HWY 17 BUSINESS, Murrells Inlet

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
More about Southern Hops Brewing - Murrells Inlet

Explore restaurants that serve these tasty dishes in Murrells Inlet

Fish And Chips

