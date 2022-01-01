Murrells Inlet restaurants you'll love
SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES • STEAKS
Dead Dog Saloon
4079 Highway 17 Business, Murrells Inlet
|Inlet Egg Rolls
|$10.00
Blackened chicken, corn salsa, spinach, cheddar cheese and black beans wrapped in a fried wonton.
|Cajun Fish Bites
|$12.00
Flaky white fish bites, seasoned with mild cajun spices and lightly fried, served with tartar sauce for dippn'.
|Chicken Sandwich
|$9.00
Grilled or fried herb marinated chicken breast your way; choose from American, Swiss, cheddar, provolone, grilled onions, bacon or mushrooms.
SEAFOOD • SALADS • SANDWICHES • GRILL • FRENCH FRIES
The Claw House
4097 Highway 17 Business, Murrells Inlet
|Shrimp
|$22.00
Served with cole slaw and your choice of side.
|Fish Fry Bites
|$12.00
Lightly breaded and fried fresh cod served with tartar sauce.
|Claw House Burger
|$14.00
A half pound burger topped with beer cheese and crispy fried onions.
Causeway Grill & Raw Bar
211 Atlantic Ave, Garden City
|Basket of Fries
|$6.95
|10 Jumbo Wings
|$13.95
|Build-A-Burger
|$10.95
Franco's NY Pizza
3120 S, US-17 BUS, Murrells Inlet
|Small House Salad
|$3.50
Chopped Romaine lettuce topped with tomatoes, cucumbers, onions , cheese, and croutons. Served with the dressing of your choice
|Fried Cheese Ravioli (8)
|$6.00
Cheese filled toasted Raviolis served with marinara sauce
|Wings NY Style Bone In
|$9.95
One of most popular items. Seasoned wings tossed in your favorite sauce
Wicked Tuna
4123 US-17 BUS, Murrles Inlet
|Ginger Salad
|$14.00
Mixed greens with candied pecans, cucumbers, chopped tomatoes, chives, and crispy wonton strips with a house made ginger dressing.
|Wicked Tuna Specialty Roll
|$18.00
Inside: Tempura shrimp, lobster salad, and cucumber.
Outside: Seared ahi tuna topped with 7 spice, ponzu sauce, sweet chili, and wasabi mousse.
|Tempura Shrimp Maki Roll
|$7.00
Inside: Tempura fried shrimp, kani, and avocado.
Outside: Sweet glaze drizzle.
Creek Ratz
4065 U.S. 17 Business, Murrells Inlet
Flapjack's (SC - Garden City #8)
2851 Highway 17 S, Murrells Inlet
Southern Hops Brewing - Murrells Inlet
5148 HWY 17 BUSINESS, Murrells Inlet