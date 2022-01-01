Murrells Inlet American restaurants you'll love

Go
Murrells Inlet restaurants
Toast

Must-try American restaurants in Murrells Inlet

Dead Dog Saloon image

SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES • STEAKS

Dead Dog Saloon

4079 Highway 17 Business, Murrells Inlet

Avg 4.6 (4919 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Popular items
Inlet Egg Rolls$10.00
Blackened chicken, corn salsa, spinach, cheddar cheese and black beans wrapped in a fried wonton.
Cajun Fish Bites$12.00
Flaky white fish bites, seasoned with mild cajun spices and lightly fried, served with tartar sauce for dippn'.
Chicken Sandwich$9.00
Grilled or fried herb marinated chicken breast your way; choose from American, Swiss, cheddar, provolone, grilled onions, bacon or mushrooms.
More about Dead Dog Saloon
Causeway Grill & Raw Bar image

 

Causeway Grill & Raw Bar

211 Atlantic Ave, Garden City

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Basket of Fries$6.95
10 Jumbo Wings$13.95
Build-A-Burger$10.95
More about Causeway Grill & Raw Bar
Wicked Tuna image

 

Wicked Tuna

4123 US-17 BUS, Murrles Inlet

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Ginger Salad$14.00
Mixed greens with candied pecans, cucumbers, chopped tomatoes, chives, and crispy wonton strips with a house made ginger dressing.
Wicked Shrimp$14.00
Tempura battered shrimp tossed in a house made spicy mayo and topped with chives.
Pork Gyoza$8.00
Lightly fried pork potstickers served with a sweet glaze.
More about Wicked Tuna

Explore restaurants that serve these tasty dishes in Murrells Inlet

Grits

Cheese Fries

Fish And Chips

Map

More near Murrells Inlet to explore

Myrtle Beach

Avg 4.5 (30 restaurants)

Supply

Avg 4.7 (8 restaurants)

North Myrtle Beach

Avg 4.6 (7 restaurants)

Georgetown

Avg 4.4 (6 restaurants)

Conway

Avg 4.7 (6 restaurants)

Pawleys Island

Avg 4.6 (5 restaurants)

Florence

Avg 4.4 (5 restaurants)

Moncks Corner

Avg 3.6 (3 restaurants)

Southport

Avg 4 (3 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Myrtle Beach

Avg 4.5 (30 restaurants)

Georgetown

Avg 4.4 (6 restaurants)

Florence

Avg 4.4 (5 restaurants)

Lumberton

Avg 4.4 (6 restaurants)

Charleston

Avg 4.4 (100 restaurants)

Wilmington

Avg 4.6 (52 restaurants)

Rochester

Avg 4.4 (47 restaurants)

Austin

Avg 4.4 (703 restaurants)

Kansas City

Avg 4.5 (147 restaurants)

Denver

Avg 4.4 (419 restaurants)

Jacksonville

Avg 4.5 (53 restaurants)

Grand Rapids

Avg 4.4 (98 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston