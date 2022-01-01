Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Caesar salad in Murrells Inlet

Murrells Inlet restaurants that serve caesar salad

Dead Dog Saloon image

SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES • STEAKS

Dead Dog Saloon

4079 Highway 17 Business, Murrells Inlet

Avg 4.6 (4919 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Caesar Salad$8.00
Romaine lettuce with caesar dressing, asiago cheese and croutons.
More about Dead Dog Saloon
The Claw House image

SEAFOOD • SALADS • SANDWICHES • GRILL • FRENCH FRIES

The Claw House

4097 Highway 17 Business, Murrells Inlet

Avg 4.5 (946 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Caesar Side Salad$5.00
Caesar Salad$8.00
Romaine lettuce, parmesan cheese and croutons tossed in our caesar dressing.
More about The Claw House
Causeway Grill & Raw Bar image

 

Causeway Grill & Raw Bar

211 Atlantic Ave, Garden City

No reviews yet
Takeout
Caesar Salad$4.95
More about Causeway Grill & Raw Bar
Small Caesar Salad image

 

Franco's NY Pizza

3120 S, US-17 BUS, Murrells Inlet

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Small Caesar Salad$3.50
Chopped romaine lettuce topped with Romano cheese, croutons, and Caesar dressing.
Large Caesar Salad$6.00
Chopped romaine lettuce topped with Romano cheese, croutons, and Caesar dressing.
More about Franco's NY Pizza

