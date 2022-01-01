Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Cake in Murrells Inlet

Go
Murrells Inlet restaurants
Toast

Murrells Inlet restaurants that serve cake

Dead Dog Saloon image

SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES • STEAKS

Dead Dog Saloon

4079 Highway 17 Business, Murrells Inlet

Avg 4.6 (4919 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Chocolate Cake$8.00
Crabby Cake Sandwich$18.00
A freshly made, Carolina style crab cake, topped with lettuce, tomato and onion, served on a brioche roll.
Crabby's Cake$17.00
Two freshly made Carolina style cakes, loaded with crab meat, bacon and green onions.
More about Dead Dog Saloon
The Claw House image

SEAFOOD • SALADS • SANDWICHES • GRILL • FRENCH FRIES

The Claw House

4097 Highway 17 Business, Murrells Inlet

Avg 4.5 (946 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Crab Cake Sandwich$19.00
Our Maryland style crab cake topped with remoulade, lettuce, tomato and onion.
Crab Cakes$33.00
Maryland style, served with fries and slaw.
More about The Claw House
Item pic

 

Wicked Tuna

4123 US-17 BUS, Murrles Inlet

No reviews yet
Takeout
Maryland Crab Cake Sandwich$25.00
Maryland style crab cake loaded with jumbo lump crab and hardly any filler and topped with a house made remoulade sauce.
All Sandwiches served with lettuce, tomato, onion, pickle, and crispy fries.
More about Wicked Tuna

