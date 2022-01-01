Cake in Murrells Inlet
Murrells Inlet restaurants that serve cake
More about Dead Dog Saloon
SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES • STEAKS
Dead Dog Saloon
4079 Highway 17 Business, Murrells Inlet
|Chocolate Cake
|$8.00
|Crabby Cake Sandwich
|$18.00
A freshly made, Carolina style crab cake, topped with lettuce, tomato and onion, served on a brioche roll.
|Crabby's Cake
|$17.00
Two freshly made Carolina style cakes, loaded with crab meat, bacon and green onions.
More about The Claw House
SEAFOOD • SALADS • SANDWICHES • GRILL • FRENCH FRIES
The Claw House
4097 Highway 17 Business, Murrells Inlet
|Crab Cake Sandwich
|$19.00
Our Maryland style crab cake topped with remoulade, lettuce, tomato and onion.
|Crab Cakes
|$33.00
Maryland style, served with fries and slaw.