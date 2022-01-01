Grits in Murrells Inlet

Go
Murrells Inlet restaurants
Toast

Murrells Inlet restaurants that serve grits

The Claw House image

SEAFOOD • SALADS • SANDWICHES • GRILL • FRENCH FRIES

The Claw House

4097 Highway 17 Business, Murrells Inlet

Avg 4.5 (946 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Shrimp & Grits$25.00
Fresh shrimp, South Carolina stone ground yellow grits, andouille sausage, peppers, green onions in a low-country gravy.
More about The Claw House

Browse other tasty dishes in Murrells Inlet

Fish And Chips

Map

More near Murrells Inlet to explore

Myrtle Beach

Avg 4.5 (26 restaurants)

North Myrtle Beach

Avg 4.6 (6 restaurants)

Georgetown

Avg 4.4 (5 restaurants)

Florence

Avg 4.4 (5 restaurants)

Pawleys Island

Avg 4.6 (4 restaurants)

Conway

Avg 4.7 (4 restaurants)

Moncks Corner

Avg 3.6 (3 restaurants)

Southport

Avg 4 (3 restaurants)

Supply

Avg 4.7 (2 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Myrtle Beach

Avg 4.5 (26 restaurants)

Georgetown

Avg 4.4 (5 restaurants)

Florence

Avg 4.4 (5 restaurants)

Lumberton

Avg 4.4 (4 restaurants)

Charleston

Avg 4.4 (89 restaurants)

Wilmington

Avg 4.6 (47 restaurants)

Rochester

Avg 4.4 (39 restaurants)

Austin

Avg 4.4 (610 restaurants)

Kansas City

Avg 4.5 (115 restaurants)

Denver

Avg 4.4 (366 restaurants)

Jacksonville

Avg 4.5 (46 restaurants)

Grand Rapids

Avg 4.4 (90 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston