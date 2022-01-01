Scallops in Murrells Inlet
Murrells Inlet restaurants that serve scallops
SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES • STEAKS
Dead Dog Saloon
4079 Highway 17 Business, Murrells Inlet
|Scallops Basket
|$33.00
Fried scallops, served with fries or slaw
|Sauteed Scallops
|$38.00
Fresh New Bedford sea scallops seared golden brown and served over risotto.
SEAFOOD • SALADS • SANDWICHES • GRILL • FRENCH FRIES
The Claw House
4097 Highway 17 Business, Murrells Inlet
|Scallops
|$38.00
Served with cole slaw and your choice of side.