Scallops in Murrells Inlet

Murrells Inlet restaurants
Murrells Inlet restaurants that serve scallops

Dead Dog Saloon image

SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES • STEAKS

Dead Dog Saloon

4079 Highway 17 Business, Murrells Inlet

Avg 4.6 (4919 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Scallops Basket$33.00
Fried scallops, served with fries or slaw
Sauteed Scallops$38.00
Fresh New Bedford sea scallops seared golden brown and served over risotto.
More about Dead Dog Saloon
The Claw House image

SEAFOOD • SALADS • SANDWICHES • GRILL • FRENCH FRIES

The Claw House

4097 Highway 17 Business, Murrells Inlet

Avg 4.5 (946 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Scallops$38.00
Served with cole slaw and your choice of side.
More about The Claw House
Causeway Grill & Raw Bar image

 

Causeway Grill & Raw Bar

211 Atlantic Ave, Garden City

No reviews yet
Takeout
Bacon Wrapped Scallops$16.95
More about Causeway Grill & Raw Bar

