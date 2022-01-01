Tacos in Murrells Inlet
Dead Dog Saloon
4079 Highway 17 Business, Murrells Inlet
|Mahi Mahi Taco
|$15.00
Creole spiced Mahi Mahi, spicy white taco sauce, pico de gallo and green onions.
|Chipotle Shrimp Taco
|$13.00
Shrimp marinated in a smokey chipotle sauce topped with cilantro lime slaw and pico de gallo.
|Breakfast Tacos
|$11.00
The Claw House
4097 Highway 17 Business, Murrells Inlet
|Surf & Turf Taco
|$14.00
Spicy shrimp and chorizo topped with queso fresco cheese and pico de gallo.
|Cod Taco
|$12.00
Lightly fried cod topped with cilantro lime sauce, cheddar cheese and pico de gallo.
|Tuna Poke Taco
|$15.00