Tacos in Murrells Inlet

Murrells Inlet restaurants
Murrells Inlet restaurants that serve tacos

Dead Dog Saloon image

SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES • STEAKS

Dead Dog Saloon

4079 Highway 17 Business, Murrells Inlet

Avg 4.6 (4919 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Mahi Mahi Taco$15.00
Creole spiced Mahi Mahi, spicy white taco sauce, pico de gallo and green onions.
Chipotle Shrimp Taco$13.00
Shrimp marinated in a smokey chipotle sauce topped with cilantro lime slaw and pico de gallo.
Breakfast Tacos$11.00
The Claw House image

SEAFOOD • SALADS • SANDWICHES • GRILL • FRENCH FRIES

The Claw House

4097 Highway 17 Business, Murrells Inlet

Avg 4.5 (946 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Surf & Turf Taco$14.00
Spicy shrimp and chorizo topped with queso fresco cheese and pico de gallo.
Cod Taco$12.00
Lightly fried cod topped with cilantro lime sauce, cheddar cheese and pico de gallo.
Tuna Poke Taco$15.00
