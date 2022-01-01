Murrieta restaurants you'll love

Murrieta restaurants
Toast
  •
  • Murrieta

Murrieta's top cuisines

American
Coffe & tea
Cafes, Coffee & Tea
Breakfast & Brunch
Taco
Mexican & Tex-Mex
Cocktail
Bars & Lounges
Seafood
Seafood
Burger
Burgers
BBQ
Barbeque
Asian fusion
Asian Fusion
Hummus
Mediterranean
Thai
Cake
Dessert & Ice Cream
Steakhouses
Juice & Smoothies
Chicken
Chicken
Bagels
Must-try Murrieta restaurants

Jersey's Pizza - Murrieta image

PIZZA • FRENCH FRIES

Jersey's Pizza - Murrieta

40557 California Oaks Rd, Murrieta

Avg 4.4 (991 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Garlic Bread With Cheese$5.99
Our garlic bread topped with mozzarella cheese.
Large Cheese Pizza$13.99
Our 14" homemade dough topped with our signature pizza sauce and 100% mozzarella cheese. Cut into 10 slices.
Md BBQ Chx$17.99
Our house-made dough topped with garlic butter sauce, fresh grilled chicken breast, and a tangy BBQ sauce.
Spicy Noodle image

PHO • NOODLES

Spicy Noodle

25395 Madison Ave, Murrieta

Avg 4.2 (1366 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
P1. Combo Pho$10.69
Slice rare steak, brisket, tendon, tripe, meat balls and rice noodles in beef broth
A3. Spring Rolls$10.99
Shrimp, slice of pork, rice noodles and fresh vegetables wrapped in rice paper and served with our house peanut sauce.
A1. Egg Rolls$9.99
Crispy egg rolls wrapped in wheat paper with ground pork, carrots, bean thread, onion and black mushrooms. Served with our house fish sauce.
Downtown PUBlic - Murrieta image

 

Downtown PUBlic - Murrieta

24619 Washington Ave 105, Murrieta

No reviews yet
Popular items
Popular items
House Salad$10.00
Mixed greens tossed in a lemon vinaigrette dressing topped with cherry tomatoes, cucumbers, grana padano cheese, and a balsamic drizzle (vegetarian)
Mad Mojo Pork Sammy$17.00
Slow-roasted citrus herb mojo pork served on a focaccia bun with a stone ground mustard aioli and gooey white cheddar. Comes with house fries
Spicy Pork Meatballs$14.00
House-made pork meatballs in a roasted tomato arrabbiata sauce topped with cheese & herbs.
Lola's Birria image

 

Lola's Birria

40469 Murrieta Hot Springs Rd. #G-7, Murrieta

No reviews yet
Popular items
Popular items
Ramen Birria$16.95
Ramen topped with beef birria and consome, served with fixings on the side.
Ramen & Quesa-Birria Tacos$15.95
Small Birria Ramen and 2 Quesa-Birria Tacos, served with onions, cilantro, radishes and limes on the side.
Birria Nachos$12.95
Corn tortilla chips topped with cheese, beans, birria, guacamole and sour cream.
Kabob House Express image

 

Kabob House Express

25285 Madison Ave STE 106, Murrieta

No reviews yet
Popular items
Popular items
Gyro Supreme$10.00
Chicken Kabob Plate$17.00
Shawarma Wrap Plate$15.00
CrayNut image

 

CrayNut

29910 Murrieta Hot Springs Rd., Murrieta

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Vanilla Cake Donut$2.35
If you are ordering:
1 Donut = Ready in 5 minutes
6 Donuts = Ready in 15 minutes
Matcha over ice$4.65
Hot Caramel Lover$4.65
Sharon's Creole Kitchen image

SEAFOOD • CUPCAKES • FRENCH FRIES • CAKES

Sharon's Creole Kitchen

24530 Village Walk Drive Unit A, Murrieta

Avg 4.5 (424 reviews)
Popular items
Popular items
Zoe's Murrieta Hot Chicken Sammie & Seasoned Wedges$14.95
Fried Chicken breast dipped in Zinger Sauce topped with slaw and bread & butter pickles. Comes with Seasoned Wedges
Seafood Gumbo$23.25
Snapper Po Boy$14.95
Rise to Grind Murrieta (MHS) image

 

Rise to Grind Murrieta (MHS)

40444 Murrieta Hot Springs Rd., MURRIETA

No reviews yet
Popular items
Popular items
Caramel Vanilla
Tea
Cold Brew
Rise to Grind (Scott Rd, Murrieta) image

 

Rise to Grind (Scott Rd, Murrieta)

28039 Scott Rd., MURRIETA

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Cold Brew
Sugar Free White Chocolate Mocha
Breakfast Sandwich$3.95
RJ's Sizzlin Steer image

BBQ • FRENCH FRIES • STEAKS

RJ's Sizzlin Steer

41401 Kalmia St, Murrieta

Avg 4 (133 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Spinach Artichoke Dip$15.00
Tortilla chips or Garlic bread sticks
Stockyard$28.00
12 oz Sirloin Steak
Prime Rib Dip$19.00
Prime rib - French roll- Creamy horseradish- Caramelized onions - Garlic mushrooms - Provolone cheese - Au jus
KAN ZAMAN RESTAURANT image

 

KAN ZAMAN RESTAURANT

39400 Murrieta Hot Springs #112, Murrieta

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
BABA GHANOUSH W/PITA BRD$8.00
roasted eggplant, mashed and blended with tahini sauce, garlic & lemon juice
HUMMUS W/PITA BRD$7.00
chickpeas, mashed and blended with tahini & lemon juice
CHICKEN SHAWERMA$17.00
thinly sliced chicken marinated with house spices & grilled over open fire, topped with tahini sauce & our signature parsley sumac onion blend
Rival Coffee image

 

Rival Coffee

24865 Hospitality place,, Murrieta

Avg 4.6 (158 reviews)
Popular items
Popular items
Breakfast Burrito$9.50
Roasted Red or Green Salsa, Chipotle Crema and 3 eggs with your choice of Protein.
Brioche Avo Toast$7.50
toasted brioche, chunky avo mash, tomatoes, black pepper, micro greens.
The Rival$8.50
fried egg, "baller bacon", provolone and cheddar cheese, tomato spread, homemade mayo, arugula, served on a toasted brioche bun.
The Cove image

 

The Cove

40675 Murrieta Hot Springs Rd, Murrieta

No reviews yet
Popular items
Popular items
Sliders$11.00
3 - old school classic sliders served with fries
#2 - Chicken Tenders$12.00
served with fries
Cobb Salad$14.00
BurgerIM image

CHICKEN WINGS • CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS

BurgerIM

25175 Madison Ave, Murrieta

Avg 4.3 (194 reviews)
Takeout
Pacific Pita Mediterranean Kitchen image

 

Pacific Pita Mediterranean Kitchen

40444 Murrieta Hot Springs, Murrieta

Avg 4 (825 reviews)
Takeout
Restaurant banner

 

Toast Murrieta

25401 Madison Ave, Murrieta

No reviews yet
Popular items
Popular items
CORNED BEEF SKILLET$16.50
house cured corned beef, pecorino potatoes, bell peppers, onions, brussels sprouts, garlic, toast & 2 eggs, topped with thyme
CAPPUCCINO$5.00
Restaurant banner

 

Rival Coffee

28078 Baxter Road, Murrieta

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Map

