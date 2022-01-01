Murrieta restaurants you'll love
More about Jersey's Pizza - Murrieta
PIZZA • FRENCH FRIES
Jersey's Pizza - Murrieta
40557 California Oaks Rd, Murrieta
|Popular items
|Garlic Bread With Cheese
|$5.99
Our garlic bread topped with mozzarella cheese.
|Large Cheese Pizza
|$13.99
Our 14" homemade dough topped with our signature pizza sauce and 100% mozzarella cheese. Cut into 10 slices.
|Md BBQ Chx
|$17.99
Our house-made dough topped with garlic butter sauce, fresh grilled chicken breast, and a tangy BBQ sauce.
More about Spicy Noodle
PHO • NOODLES
Spicy Noodle
25395 Madison Ave, Murrieta
|Popular items
|P1. Combo Pho
|$10.69
Slice rare steak, brisket, tendon, tripe, meat balls and rice noodles in beef broth
|A3. Spring Rolls
|$10.99
Shrimp, slice of pork, rice noodles and fresh vegetables wrapped in rice paper and served with our house peanut sauce.
|A1. Egg Rolls
|$9.99
Crispy egg rolls wrapped in wheat paper with ground pork, carrots, bean thread, onion and black mushrooms. Served with our house fish sauce.
More about Downtown PUBlic - Murrieta
Downtown PUBlic - Murrieta
24619 Washington Ave 105, Murrieta
|Popular items
|House Salad
|$10.00
Mixed greens tossed in a lemon vinaigrette dressing topped with cherry tomatoes, cucumbers, grana padano cheese, and a balsamic drizzle (vegetarian)
|Mad Mojo Pork Sammy
|$17.00
Slow-roasted citrus herb mojo pork served on a focaccia bun with a stone ground mustard aioli and gooey white cheddar. Comes with house fries
|Spicy Pork Meatballs
|$14.00
House-made pork meatballs in a roasted tomato arrabbiata sauce topped with cheese & herbs.
More about Lola's Birria
Lola's Birria
40469 Murrieta Hot Springs Rd. #G-7, Murrieta
|Popular items
|Ramen Birria
|$16.95
Ramen topped with beef birria and consome, served with fixings on the side.
|Ramen & Quesa-Birria Tacos
|$15.95
Small Birria Ramen and 2 Quesa-Birria Tacos, served with onions, cilantro, radishes and limes on the side.
|Birria Nachos
|$12.95
Corn tortilla chips topped with cheese, beans, birria, guacamole and sour cream.
More about Kabob House Express
Kabob House Express
25285 Madison Ave STE 106, Murrieta
|Popular items
|Gyro Supreme
|$10.00
|Chicken Kabob Plate
|$17.00
|Shawarma Wrap Plate
|$15.00
More about CrayNut
CrayNut
29910 Murrieta Hot Springs Rd., Murrieta
|Popular items
|Vanilla Cake Donut
|$2.35
If you are ordering:
1 Donut = Ready in 5 minutes
6 Donuts = Ready in 15 minutes
|Matcha over ice
|$4.65
|Hot Caramel Lover
|$4.65
More about Sharon's Creole Kitchen
SEAFOOD • CUPCAKES • FRENCH FRIES • CAKES
Sharon's Creole Kitchen
24530 Village Walk Drive Unit A, Murrieta
|Popular items
|Zoe's Murrieta Hot Chicken Sammie & Seasoned Wedges
|$14.95
Fried Chicken breast dipped in Zinger Sauce topped with slaw and bread & butter pickles. Comes with Seasoned Wedges
|Seafood Gumbo
|$23.25
|Snapper Po Boy
|$14.95
More about Rise to Grind Murrieta (MHS)
Rise to Grind Murrieta (MHS)
40444 Murrieta Hot Springs Rd., MURRIETA
|Popular items
|Caramel Vanilla
|Tea
|Cold Brew
More about Rise to Grind (Scott Rd, Murrieta)
Rise to Grind (Scott Rd, Murrieta)
28039 Scott Rd., MURRIETA
|Popular items
|Cold Brew
|Sugar Free White Chocolate Mocha
|Breakfast Sandwich
|$3.95
More about RJ's Sizzlin Steer
BBQ • FRENCH FRIES • STEAKS
RJ's Sizzlin Steer
41401 Kalmia St, Murrieta
|Popular items
|Spinach Artichoke Dip
|$15.00
Tortilla chips or Garlic bread sticks
|Stockyard
|$28.00
12 oz Sirloin Steak
|Prime Rib Dip
|$19.00
Prime rib - French roll- Creamy horseradish- Caramelized onions - Garlic mushrooms - Provolone cheese - Au jus
More about KAN ZAMAN RESTAURANT
KAN ZAMAN RESTAURANT
39400 Murrieta Hot Springs #112, Murrieta
|Popular items
|BABA GHANOUSH W/PITA BRD
|$8.00
roasted eggplant, mashed and blended with tahini sauce, garlic & lemon juice
|HUMMUS W/PITA BRD
|$7.00
chickpeas, mashed and blended with tahini & lemon juice
|CHICKEN SHAWERMA
|$17.00
thinly sliced chicken marinated with house spices & grilled over open fire, topped with tahini sauce & our signature parsley sumac onion blend
More about Rival Coffee
Rival Coffee
24865 Hospitality place,, Murrieta
|Popular items
|Breakfast Burrito
|$9.50
Roasted Red or Green Salsa, Chipotle Crema and 3 eggs with your choice of Protein.
|Brioche Avo Toast
|$7.50
toasted brioche, chunky avo mash, tomatoes, black pepper, micro greens.
|The Rival
|$8.50
fried egg, "baller bacon", provolone and cheddar cheese, tomato spread, homemade mayo, arugula, served on a toasted brioche bun.
More about The Cove
The Cove
40675 Murrieta Hot Springs Rd, Murrieta
|Popular items
|Sliders
|$11.00
3 - old school classic sliders served with fries
|#2 - Chicken Tenders
|$12.00
served with fries
|Cobb Salad
|$14.00
More about Pacific Pita Mediterranean Kitchen
Pacific Pita Mediterranean Kitchen
40444 Murrieta Hot Springs, Murrieta
More about Toast Murrieta
Toast Murrieta
25401 Madison Ave, Murrieta
|Popular items
|CORNED BEEF SKILLET
|$16.50
house cured corned beef, pecorino potatoes, bell peppers, onions, brussels sprouts, garlic, toast & 2 eggs, topped with thyme
|CAPPUCCINO
|$5.00