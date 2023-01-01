Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Egg rolls in Murrieta

Murrieta restaurants
Murrieta restaurants that serve egg rolls

R&B Tea - Murrieta

28210 CLINTON KEITH RD STE 300, MURRIETA

TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
House Special Egg Rolls [5]$9.25
Ingredients: Pork, Chicken, Shrimp, Crab, Taro, Vermicelli, Mushroom, Onion, Carrot, Salt, Pepper, MSG, Sugar.
Allergy Warning: Contain Shellfish.
More about R&B Tea - Murrieta
PHO • NOODLES

Spicy Noodle

25395 Madison Ave, Murrieta

Avg 4.2 (1366 reviews)
Takeout
A1. Egg Rolls$9.99
Crispy egg rolls wrapped in wheat paper with ground pork, carrots, bean thread, onion and black mushrooms. Served with our house fish sauce.
Extra Egg roll Sauce$1.59
A2. Vegetarian Egg Rolls$9.99
Fried vegetarian egg rolls wrapped in wheat paper and prepared with shredded cabbage, carrots and black mushrooms served with our sweet and sour sauce
More about Spicy Noodle

