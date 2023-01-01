Egg rolls in Murrieta
Murrieta restaurants that serve egg rolls
More about R&B Tea - Murrieta
R&B Tea - Murrieta
28210 CLINTON KEITH RD STE 300, MURRIETA
|House Special Egg Rolls [5]
|$9.25
Ingredients: Pork, Chicken, Shrimp, Crab, Taro, Vermicelli, Mushroom, Onion, Carrot, Salt, Pepper, MSG, Sugar.
Allergy Warning: Contain Shellfish.
More about Spicy Noodle
PHO • NOODLES
Spicy Noodle
25395 Madison Ave, Murrieta
|A1. Egg Rolls
|$9.99
Crispy egg rolls wrapped in wheat paper with ground pork, carrots, bean thread, onion and black mushrooms. Served with our house fish sauce.
|Extra Egg roll Sauce
|$1.59
|A2. Vegetarian Egg Rolls
|$9.99
Fried vegetarian egg rolls wrapped in wheat paper and prepared with shredded cabbage, carrots and black mushrooms served with our sweet and sour sauce