Falafel wraps in Murrieta

Murrieta restaurants
Murrieta restaurants that serve falafel wraps

Pacific Pita Mediterranean Kitchen image

 

Pacific Pita Mediterranean Kitchen - Murrieta

40444 Murrieta Hot Springs, Murrieta

Avg 4 (825 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Falafel Wrap$11.99
More about Pacific Pita Mediterranean Kitchen - Murrieta
Item pic

 

Doughlicious Bakery & Catering

25383 Madison Avenue, Murrieta

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
32 .Falafel Wrap$11.00
More about Doughlicious Bakery & Catering

