Hummus in Murrieta

Kabob House Express
25285 Madison Ave STE 106, Murrieta
Small Hummus
$2.00
KAN ZAMAN RESTAURANT
39400 Murrieta Hot Springs #112, Murrieta
RED HUMMUS W/PITA BRD
$8.00
chickpeas beans, mashed and blended with tahini, lemon juice & red hot chili
HUMMUS W/PITA BRD
$7.00
chickpeas, mashed and blended with tahini & lemon juice
