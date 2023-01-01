Mahi mahi in Murrieta
Murrieta restaurants that serve mahi mahi
More about PUBlic House - Murietta
PUBlic House - Murietta
24619 Washington Ave 105, Murrieta
|Mahi Special
|$28.00
Spice-rubbed Mahi served over jasmine rice and topped with a red bell pepper coulis, cucumber tomato crudo, and a sprinkle of dill
More about Lola's Birria
Lola's Birria
40469 Murrieta Hot Springs Rd. #G-7, Murrieta
|Mahi Mahi Tacos R/B
|$11.95
Blacken Mahi Mahi Tacos filled with cabbage, cheese, white cream sauce and salsa fresca sauce. Served with rice & beans.
|A la carte Mahi Mahi Taco
|$5.50
|Mahi Ceviche Negro
|$15.95
Fresh Mahi Mahi in lime juice, cucumber, red onions and cilantro in our mango salsa negra.