Mahi mahi in Murrieta

Murrieta restaurants
Murrieta restaurants that serve mahi mahi

Downtown PUBlic - Murrieta image

 

PUBlic House - Murietta

24619 Washington Ave 105, Murrieta

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Mahi Special$28.00
Spice-rubbed Mahi served over jasmine rice and topped with a red bell pepper coulis, cucumber tomato crudo, and a sprinkle of dill
More about PUBlic House - Murietta
Item pic

 

Lola's Birria

40469 Murrieta Hot Springs Rd. #G-7, Murrieta

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Mahi Mahi Tacos R/B$11.95
Blacken Mahi Mahi Tacos filled with cabbage, cheese, white cream sauce and salsa fresca sauce. Served with rice & beans.
A la carte Mahi Mahi Taco$5.50
Mahi Ceviche Negro$15.95
Fresh Mahi Mahi in lime juice, cucumber, red onions and cilantro in our mango salsa negra.
More about Lola's Birria

